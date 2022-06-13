Sunday night, Pierre and Fort Pierre residents were advised to stay inside as severe thunderstorms and high winds made their way through Hughes and Stanley counties. The weather advisory urged residents to take shelter from potential 80-mph winds.
“Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter,” the advisory said.
Initial reports after the storm indicate wind speeds reached highs of 69 mph.
“It looks like our highest, more in the southwest like Vivian, Reliance, we had gusts of 69 mph,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Mulford said.
Mulford said initial rain measurements range from 1.5 inches of rain to nearly 3 inches.
“This is your primetime for severe weather. These kinds of overnight events are what we call mesoscale convective systems. Yesterday was just perfect. We had those very high temperatures, our dew points were well into the 60s, so you have that moisture at the surface and as you rose into the higher parts of the atmosphere we had strong steep lapse rates. So all that warm moist air was cooling fast as it went higher up in the atmosphere,” Mulford said.
Mesoscale convective systems are a series of thunderstorms which become organized at a larger scale than individual thunderstorms. They usually last several hours, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Some damage was reported in the area. L & M Barbershop Owner Dacia Schroeder said the shop’s awning collapsed because of the storm.
Schroeder shared images of the business on Facebook and said the barbershop would open later than usual due to cleanup efforts.
A flash flood warning was also in effect until approximately 9:45 a.m. on Monday.
Pierre communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said there was standing water at the Hillsview Golf Club and Pierre softball complex.
There were also reports of downed branches and other minor storm related damage.
“Right now I’ve only heard reports out of our parks department. Right now, there are some downed branches in parks but they were in pretty good shape … the cemetery was in good shape,” Bohnenkamp said early Monday morning.
Later assessment’s by the city found debris clogged some storm water inlets, which teams cleaned. Radio communication was also briefly disrupted, Bohnenkamp said.
There were also unconfirmed reports of one or two tornadoes touching down near Murdo, South Dakota, which the weather service investigated on Monday, Mulford said.
Philip, South Dakota, was struck by two storms. The first storm arrived Saturday night and knocked out power on the west side of town, City Administrator Brittany Smith said.
The second storm knocked out the rest of Philip’s power on Sunday.
“A business lost their roof and it hit one of the light poles,” Smith said.
High winds and possible tornadoes caused severe damage to buildings and agricultural structures such as grain bins.
“A lot of trees, a lot of power line damage, a lot of buildings damaged, a lot of homes damaged and a lot of glass knocked out of vehicles,” Marty Hansen said.
Hansen, a volunteer with the Philip Fire Department, said crews have been out since Sunday clearing trees and debris.
Sunday night’s storm caused more structural damage than Saturday’s storm.
“Grossenburg’s building up here, it peeled the roof back on it. B&B sales … on the north side of (Highway) 14, that building is gone. Dakota Mill lost a pole shed and a grain bin,” Hansen said.
Fire department volunteers witnessed tornadoes in the area Sunday night.
“We did have spotters out last night. They did confirm two tornadoes about seven miles northeast of Philip … I know they had a car on Highway 63 get wrecked by the tornado,” Hansen said.
Smith said she feels sorry for those who lost something during the storm.
“It’s a mess, but it could be worse … I feel horrible for anyone who lost anything,” Smith said.
In Belle Fourche, South Dakota, residents shared images on social media of property damage caused by baseball to softball sized hail.
The town of approximately 5,600 people took a beating from the storm. Several images depict home and car windows destroyed by hail.
Belle Fourche resident Jerry Fuller said the storm lasted for roughly 30 minutes.
“I’ve lived here all my life and it was a bad storm, with winds up to 70 and golf ball-sized hail, maybe a little bigger. The trees were damaged real bad and anything on the west side broke windows and damaged siding,” Fuller said.
Ann Macy Townsend, who was with Fuller at the time, said the storm was scary. Particularly as it approached the town.
“It was kind of spooky. We all got the alarms on our phone. When the black cloud came over, that was pretty scary,” Townsend said.
As of Monday morning the storm was moving to the northeast portion of the state.
Despite the damage, the storm also brought needed rain to the area, as Stanley and Hughes counties are both experiencing drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Mulford said the rain probably helped with drought conditions — which have been ongoing since June 2020 — but that information will not be available until Thursday when the Drought Monitor is updated.
“I’m hoping it did (help) since some of these areas that are dry got some rain,” Mulford said.
The future forecast predicts no severe weather in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. There was the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, but nothing to the severity of the previous storm, Mulford said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.