As people filed into Drifters Bar & Grille for Saturday’s Pierre Area Pride celebration, Lydia Kanz expressed a fundamental hope.

“My hope is just to have a good day of community — my favorite word,” said Kanz, co-president of the Pierre Area Center for Equality, the nonprofit organization conducting the Pride celebration. PACE organized the first Pride celebration in 2018.

