As people filed into Drifters Bar & Grille for Saturday’s Pierre Area Pride celebration, Lydia Kanz expressed a fundamental hope.
“My hope is just to have a good day of community — my favorite word,” said Kanz, co-president of the Pierre Area Center for Equality, the nonprofit organization conducting the Pride celebration. PACE organized the first Pride celebration in 2018.
In the days before the weekend celebration, members of the Pierre Area Center for Equality reported phone calls and messages to area businesses objecting in harsh terms to the event. Local organizations confirmed receiving a number of complaints, with some containing misinformation about the event and its sponsorship.
“Businesses that have agreed to support us have been receiving a lot of hateful phone calls,” said Josh Penrod, also co-president of PACE. “It’s concerning to see people in our community, especially leaders in our community, spread misinformation.”
Online posts also targeted PACE and the celebration.
"It's exhausting," added Bree Oatman, a board member and volunteer with PACE.
Oatman said her daughter identifies as a lesbian — something that nudges her toward a protective mindset.
"I'm in my mama-bear mode," she said. “If you don’t have gay kids, it’s hard to understand.”
As for the Pride celebration, Oatman added, "I just want a safe space for families to come together."
The days preceding Pierre Area Pride included other kinds of discussion, as well, including a prayer gathering at Griffin Park on Thursday evening organized in response to the Pride celebration.
But on Saturday afternoon at Drifters, the atmosphere was relaxed and festive, with Dixy Divine, from Rapid City, and several other drag performers dressed in colorful costumes and dancing to songs such as “Better When I’m Dancing,” by Meghan Trainor, and “If I Were a Fish,” by Olivia Barton. The performers also read several books to children, including “Dream Big, Little One,” by Vashti Harrison, and “I am Love: A Book of Compassion,” by Susan Verde.
“Everybody’s just happy to be around people who accept them,” said Jennifer Geuther, from Pierre, who came with her two daughters, ages 21 and 11.
She found the stories’ themes to be particularly moving in the way they encouraged acceptance.
“There’s nothing wrong with teaching kids to be accepting,” she said.
Penrod said the members of PACE are particularly sensitive to the need to protect children.
“Most of the people in this organization and involved in planning this are people who experienced abuse as children, and so we are hyper-vigilant about what we expose these kids to,” Penrod said. “The utmost safety and comfort of these families is important to us.”
The afternoon portion of the celebration, devoted to families, and the evening portion, limited to adults, both unfolded peacefully on Saturday, with no outside interruptions. About 70 people attended each segment, and volunteers provided security and assistance during the celebration.
Nodding to public gatherings expressing contrary opinions, Penrod stressed that just as PACE has a right to conduct events, so do others.
“We have communicated that no one is to protest or disrupt the prayer service,” he said, referring to a service held last Thursday evening at Griffin Park.
Kanz, too, said she finds hearing opposing ideas to be valuable — and she’s accustomed to it.
“I’ve heard out a lot of people,” she said. “I’m a massage therapist. I talk to people for half my job, and I intentionally keep a very neutral space in my work because I don’t want anyone to feel ostracized.”
Oatman said she's drawn comfort from a number of people in the community in the days leading up to the Pride celebration.
"I reached out to my pastor and to another minister I know who are supportive of the LGBTQ community," she said.
Oatman mentioned the Rev. Lauren L. Stanley, Canon to the Ordinary in the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota. Stanley stressed in a telephone interview the broad reach of God’s love as she contemplated the Pride celebration.
“God’s love is not limited to our sexual identity, to our gender, to the color of our skin, to our ethnicity, to our country of origin,” said Stanley, whose office is in Pierre. “God created humanity and said the creation was now very good. God loves each and every one of us as we are, for who we are, where we are, and when we are. And no one has the right to limit that.”
Stanley said she tells people, “You are a beloved child of God” — and the responses vary.
“When I tell that to people who are LGBTQIA+, a lot of them end up crying,” she said, “because all they hear is the hate.”
Penrod said he hopes people with concerns will seek out PACE to begin a conversation. He suggested contacting PACE through its Facebook page and through its website — both of which can be found easily online. He said he does not welcome messages that threaten or “express a strong hatred” toward the group.
“But if they are willing to reach out to us and have productive conversations," he said, "we are more than happy to have those."
