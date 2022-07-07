Fort Pierre seen from Pierre's side of the Missouri River on July 5. Tuesday's thunderstorm around noon added to this year's above average precipitation so far. The Pierre area received 14.13 inches of precipitation during 2021, but 13.32 inches for 2022 as of July 7.
Pierre crop farmer Mark Metzinger remains optimistic about the season's harvest.
"It looks really good," Metzinger said on Thursday about the wheat, corn, sunflowers and oats planted on his 3,200 acres.
Hail damaged about 160 acres of corn, but he expects it to rebound.
"It was hurt early and it will be okay for now," Metzinger added.
He's grateful for the recent rainfall in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area, which received 2.37 inches since July 1 at the Pierre Regional Airport. That's where the National Weather Service in Aberdeen measures rainfall, meteorologist Megan Mulford said.
"We've kind of been stuck in this pattern of low (pressure) in the Pacific Ocean and we've been under this ridge," Mulford said. "For the weekend, the ridge will move on with temperatures at a high of 98 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday."
This year fared better for precipitation than last year. Pierre has received 13.32 inches of rain for 2022. The average year-to-date rainfall by July 7 is 11.56 inches. According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, Pierre Regional Airport recorded 14.13 inches of precipitation during 2021. The data also reported only 2.39 inches of precipitation for the entire month of July 2021, nearly equal to what the area received within the first seven days of July this year.
Sam Ireland, manager of Dakota Lakes Research Farm east of Pierre sees the rain as promising.
"We were pretty dry and struggled early on," Ireland said. "The spring wheat in the area looked to be burning up before the rains came in."
For the most part, corn and soybeans look pretty good despite wind and hail damage, particularly near Miller.
"There are some fields that are pretty bad," Ireland said.
He expects a good harvest.
"We will still need some rain," he said. "We were behind the normal annual precipitation in the fall and winter with no snowfall. If you go back even further, the drought was long lasting. These rains have definitely been timely for our chief crops."
Blunt agronomist George Sperry, who consults farmers, said the hail hit some areas hard and there are pockets where it's too wet.
"Some guys haven't been able to get crops planted," Sperry said. "Some of this rain will be extremely helpful and will do pretty good wonders."
The rain and humidity lend itself to disease potential.
"I'm a little worried about the guys and their wheat crop having blight if they didn't apply a fungicide at flowering," Sperry said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
