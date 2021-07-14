It’s that time of year once again. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Department will host their annual parent/player meeting next Thursday, July 22, at 6 p.m. CT at Riggs High School for athletes in grades 7-12.
This year will be like the past. However, the yearly fundraiser will also be held next Thursday. All athletes that plan on participating in a sport during the entire school year are asked to attend so that they can receive their fundraising packet. This is a valuable part of the Riggs athletics program, and each athlete is asked to participate to ensure they can provide for each program. This is also the time for parents to turn in all athletic paperwork and physicals to ensure their athlete will be able to participate in their first practice. All fall sports parents and athletes are required to attend this meeting. The athletes in the winter and spring sports are also asked to attend.
