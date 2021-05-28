Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz, seen here in action against Rapid City Central, was named to the Class A All-State Baseball First Team on Thursday. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The 2021 Class A All-State and All-Region baseball teams were released on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore shortstop/pitcher Lincoln Kienholz was named to the Class A All-State First Team, while junior pitcher Brady Getz was named to the All-State Second Team. Kienholz was one of two sophomores on the First Team. Getz earned his honor in just his first season of high school baseball.

The Govs got five on the Class A All-Region Team. Those players are Kienholz, Getz, senior catcher/third baseman Andy Gordon, senior first baseman Bennett Dean and junior shortstop/third baseman/pitcher Matthew Hanson.

The Govs went 20-6 this season, earning a top three seed in the last week’s Region Playoffs. The 2021 season was the second time that the Govs have won 20 or more games.

