The Pierre Bombers 12U team competed in the Bankwest Baseball Tournament at Griffin Park and the Oahe Complex this past weekend. They came away with the championship after going 4-0 in the tournament.
The Bombers started the tournament out by winning over the Mitchell Mad Dogs. They scored five runs in the sixth inning. Hayden Heier, Cooper Terwilliger, Sutton Sonnenschein and Hudson Stoeser all had runs batted in. Will Danburg led things off on the mound. The right hander went two innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits while striking out four and walking zero.
In the second game of the day, the Bombers faced the River City Bullfrogs 11U team from Pierre. The Bombers were held scoreless after a solid pitching performance by the Bullfrogs’ Tate Stoeser. The Bombers bats finally came alive after a huge hit from Cooper Terwilliger that scored several runs. The Bombers pitchers included starter Sutton Sonnenschein, and relievers Wesley Wittler and Cooper Terwilliger. The Bombers came away with a 6-2 win over the Bullfrogs.
The Bombers faced Lennox early on Sunday morning. They kept their winning ways by defeating Lennox 6-1. The Bombers were led by a solid hitting performance by Cooper Terwilliger, who went 3-for-3 at the plate. The win advanced the Bombers to the championship game against Rushmore.
Rushmore came into the championship game after scoring 49 runs in their previous three games. The Bombers pitchers came out firing on the mound. Pitching by WIll Danburg, Cooper Terwilliger and Carter Schiefelbein helped seal a 2-0 shutout victory. Heier, Schiefelbein and Hudson Stoeser each had a hit in the game. In the final play of the game, Rushmore had two runners on base. Sutton Sonnenschein made a diving catch in the outfield to seal the championship for the Bombers.
