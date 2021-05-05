The Pierre Bombers 12U travel baseball team found success by winning their first tournament of the season. They played in the Early Bird Baseball Tournament held at Caldwell Park in Mitchell this past weekend.
They faced Mitchell Mad Dogs 12U team in their first game of the day. The Bombers came away with a 9-1 win. The Bombers got things moving right away in the first inning when Cooper Terwilliger hit one to the grass to drive in a run, and the Bombers never slowed down. Will Danburg got the start on the mound, giving up one hit and striking out four batters. Coming in for relief were Sutton Sonnenschein and Bryant Zeeb. Hayden Heier went 3-for-3 to lead the team at the plate. The Bombers had success on the base paths with Sutton Sonnenschein leading the way with three stolen bases. The Bombers didn’t commit a single error in the field.
The Bombers shut out the Sioux Falls Cyclones 2-0 in the second game of the day. The pitching was strong on both sides in this game. Three pitchers combined to throw the shut out. Carter Schiefelbein started on the mound, followed by Cooper Terwilliger and Wesley Wittler. The highlight of the game was Bryant Zeeb getting in a pickle between first and second that allowed Hudson Stoeser to score from third to get the first run of the game. The Bombers tore up the base paths by stealing eight bases, with Wittler leading the way with three. Hudson Stoeser, Wittler and Parker O’Brien each had one hit to lead the Bombers.
In the final game of the day, the Pierre Bombers faced Brandon Valley Black. The Bombers won 5-2 to win the 12U Championship. Hudson Stoeser got the start on the hill for the Bombers. Stoeser was relieved by Hayden Heier, Will Danburg and Wesley Wittler. The Bombers managed multiple hits, with Wittler leading the way with three. Hayden Heier had two hits, while Carter Schiefelbein and Cooper Terwilliger each had one hit. The Bombers again found success on the base baths, with Hayden Heier leading the way with four stolen bases, and Wesley Wittler adding two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.