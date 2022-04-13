Pierre's city employees can expect extra pay in their checks after the City Commission unanimously approved a $480,000 incentive program for current and potential new employees during its Tuesday meeting.
Like most places locally, statewide and around the nation, the City of Pierre is looking to attract new employees and retain its current personnel, but times are tough.
In March, the Capital Journal reported the Pierre Economic Development Corporation's data stating there was a 1.8 percent unemployment rate, 230 people, for the Pierre Micropolitan Statistical Area that included Hughes and Stanley counties for November 2021. The figure decreased from the 2.3 percent that PEDCO reported in November 2020.
Pierre Mayor Steve Harding opened the incentive pay discussion on Tuesday by highlighting the difficulties of the tight labor market.
"And so to help combat these changes and help the city remain competitive in that, I'm proposing that the city implement an incentive bonus for our current employees and also implement a signing bonus for our potential employees — perspective employees," Harding told the commission.
Eligible current employees will receive two payments — one in April and another in November.
The city will provide current benefitted full-time employees with a $1,500 bonus and benefitted part-time with $1,125, provided no probation period considerations apply. The city also approved $750 for non-benefitted part-time employees who work 100 hours per year, work year-round and have more than six months of service.
The bonuses are the same for new hires in each category, with payments coming at the six-month and one-year mark and after their probation period.
The city excluded seasonal hires from the incentive bonuses. But the City of Pierre does add 75 cents per hour to seasonal hire pay every year that they return.
"So, I'm looking at this as a way for the commission to say thank you to our existing employees and to welcome our new employees to the city team," Harding said about the incentive program.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga told the commission that while they want to show their current employees that they appreciate them, they are concerned about attracting new hires.
"But as a city, we have struggled to maintain our existing employees and hiring new ones — even a bigger challenge," he said. "In order to stay competitive, we've been looking at different options in terms of how do we maintain our existing ones and how do we do a better job of recruiting."
Harding noted that some city jobs are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. But he said, unlike many businesses, some departments need staffing 24-hours per day, every day and on holidays.
"If it's not a 24-hour operation, a lot of people are on-call," he said. "So that if something does happen at three o'clock in the morning, that we've got employees that will go out to fix the problem to keep the city running. You know you think of all the utilities and power outages — rain or shine, the city has to operate. And we have to function. We have to fix things that are broken to continue all of the services that our citizens expect from their local government."
In March, Pierre's HR Director Laurie Gronlund said the city had seen fewer seasonal applications during the last couple of years. On Wednesday, she said the same lack of quantity impacted applications for the city's staff positions.
"We're just not getting the applicants that we have traditionally been able to," Gronlund said about hiring being a matter of quantity over quality. "It's quantity. And if you're not getting any, you're not getting any quality because you're not getting any."
Gronlund said the city uses its city job board as well as other list servers, career centers, social media and online job sites like Indeed. And Gronlund noted the city has always looked for new hires both inside and outside the city.
"We have never limited ourselves just to the citizens here," she said. "We've always advertised and have been willing to hire the best-qualified person wherever they lived. So, we reached outside of Pierre prior to this too."
Gronlund said the city has 12 full-time, one benefitted part-time and three year-round part-time positions currently open. The city has about 26 year-round part-time, three benefitted part-time and 150 full-time benefitted employees on staff.
She said the incentive program would cost $200,000 for the first current employee payout in April and $200,000 for the second payout in November. Gronlund said it would cost another $40,000 for the new hire bonuses at six months and again at the one-year mark, coming to $80,000 total.
"We're all looking for employees," Gronlund said. "And, so, I'm hoping this will move us in the right direction and say thank you to the employees that have stayed here and put in extra effort and get more applicants that want to join our team."
