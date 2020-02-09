The Pierre Economic Development Corporation and Dakota Wesleyan University will hold an information session for prospective business partners for DWU’s new learn and earn program, Thursday, Feb. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Capital University Center.
Business partners will review the program’s benefits, and the commitment of participating as a workforce development partner.
Business and industry play build and sustain strong communities. The learn and earn program offers a way to a professional career and a college degree at a reasonable price. The program is a new workforce initiative, to prepare students with the skills needed to strengthen the workplace while at the same time earning a degree and internship credit.
The Learn and Earn program offers:
An affordable and efficient 16-month path to career and an associate degree with the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree.
A more affordable option than most two-year and four-year degrees.
An integrated learning experience combining a professional internship setting with weekly university-level learning.
A curriculum co-developed with community partners in the Pierre region designed to meet broad industry standards.
Industry-recognized certifications may be earned in areas such as insurance and banking, coding and data analytics, human services and business management.
Learning outcomes include professional communication, technical/financial literacy, teamwork/leadership, problem-solving, diversity and ethics in the workplace.
Students enrolled in the program will work in paid professional internships, following successful completion of a four-month professional readiness intensive. In the second semester, students attend classes three days per week, while working in a paid internship two days per week. In the third and fourth semesters, students attend classes two days per week, while working in a paid internship three days per week. Upon completion, students can apply for full-time employment at a wage premium.
For more information, RSVP by Feb. 11 to jan.larson@dwu.edu. Lunch will be served.
