There might be more foot traffic in downtown Pierre, with two new businesses officially opening Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20. Both in the same building, at 347 S. Pierre St. in between the Longbranch and the Alley Exchange.

Lee Real Estate, owned by Meredith Lee, moved across town to its new location. Lee, a real estate agent now for 16 years, said she is excited about the new spot. She is looking forward to the nice weather around town because she said it will lead to more business.

“We pretty much outgrew the other location,” Lee said. “We were in the last space for quite a few years.”

Upstairs from the real estate company is Dakota Legacy Financial, operated by Pierre resident Scott Bacon. His wife, Amanda, helped explain that the business is about full service financials, retirement, planning and investing. They look forward to working more with old clients and friends, and becoming friends with new clients.

