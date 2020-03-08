The Pierre Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet to honor the capital area’s top agriculture producer of the year. It was presented by the chamber’s Agriculture-Interest Committee at the Ramkota Hotel, Thursday, March 5, in Pierre.
The chamber’s CEO Jamie Seiner welcomed guests.
“The Chamber has an agriculture-interest committee. Agriculture is our number one industry in our area and in our entire state, so each year we host an Ag-Appreciation Banquet to recognize our farmers, ranchers and agriculture producers in the area,” Seiner said. “We provide entertainment, a meal and scholarships to keep youth involved in agriculture.”
The event’s master of ceremonies was Dorene Foster.
This year, along with an award for farmer/rancher of the year, three $1,000 scholarships were awarded to high school seniors planning to attend college and further their education in the agriculture-industry.
“My favorite thing about it, is that we honor a farmer and rancher of the year. They bring their family and this entire agriculture community celebrates with them for all they have done for the industry and community,” Seiner said.
This year’s winner of the Rancher/Farmer Award went to Roger and Delores Husted and their family.
“The Husted family is known for their deep involvement in agriculture and their commercial cow and calf operation that extends through Hughes and Hyde counties,” Seiner wrote in a press release. “As stewards to their community, church, youth and agriculture industry, the Husted family is very deserving of this special award.”
When presented with the microphone, neither Roger or Delores were for many words. One guest, speaking for the room to hear, said, usually Roger and Delores like to talk.
The three local seniors awarded the scholarships were Jayda Tibbs, and twins Lane and Ladd Kramme.
Lane is going to Lake Area Tech for an agriculture business degree, he said. “It’s pretty cool,” Lane Kramme said. “I mean it’s the first scholarship I applied for, and I can’t believe I got this one. I’m happy, it’s the first one so I’m excited to get more.
Jayda Tibbs, a basketball player from Stanley County High School, is going to attend Laramie County Community College. She does not play to play college basketball, but is going to rodeo, she said.
“It’s pretty cool,” Jayda Tibbs said. “I didn’t really apply to get many scholarships yet. I’m trying to though.”
The entertainment for the evening was the Peterson Farm Brothers who shared the reality of farming through the use of their parody videos, filmed and produced on their farm. They have millions of views on YouTube.
“The Chamber is very grateful for the many businesses that show their support of the agriculture industry and the importance it plays in our community by sponsoring tables, awards, entertainment, scholarships and dessert at this event,” Seiner said. “The event was a huge success thanks to the Chamber’s Agri-Interest Committee and the staff that planned it.”
