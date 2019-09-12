Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre filled its pulpit recently after a long time without a resident pastor.
The Rev. Matthew Spoden, just graduated from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, preached his first sermon to his new flock on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Congregational leader Roger Inman said it’s good news.
“We’ve been two years without a (resident) pastor because there’s not enough seminarians,” Inman said.
The church is at 103 N. Taylor Ave., just off East Capitol Avenue and not far from Oahe Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church on Capitol.
Resurrection Lutheran has the distinction of having three longtime Hughes County Commissioners as members. That is, until Tom Tveit left the five-member Commission last fall after eight years on the five-member Commission.
He is still a member of Resurrection Lutheran, with County Commission Chair Roger Inman and former Chair Norm Weaver.
Spoden already has gotten to know the three men and heard of their shared elected history.
“They were talking about some political stuff at Bible study the other day,” Spoden said.
Spoden is 26 and single.
“My parents and grandparents call me Matthew, I guess. But everyone else calls me Matt.”
He’s an enthusiastic competitor in Ultimate Frisbee and has gotten into it already in Pierre.
“There’s a group that meets on Wednesday evening when it’s not too cold and they play from about 5:30 to 7. I played the first couple weeks I was here. But now that confirmation classes and other (school year) programming has begun on Wednesday nights, I’m not able to attend.I’m sure in the summer months I will go when I can.”
He grew up in Maple Grove, a fast-growing suburb northwest of Minneapolis, attending Lord of Life Lutheran Church with his family — one of the largest congregations in the Chicago-based ELCA, which with about 3.4 million members is the nation’s largest Lutheran denomination.
Spoden was ordained in Lord of Life Lutheran on July 22 by Bishop David Zellmer, the second-to-last pastor that Bishop Zellmer ordained before he retired at the beginning of September after 12 years as bishop of the 100,000-member South Dakota Synod of the ELCA.
Zellmer, who spent 14 years in Pierre as pastor of Lutheran Memorial Church across the street from the Capitol, was succeeded by the Rev. Constanze Hagmaier, former Madison, South Dakota, pastor who was installed as the Synod’s fourth bishop in a service last weekend in Sioux Falls.
Zellmer told the Capital Journal earlier this year that finding enough new pastors — most of whom, like Spoden, come from cities — to serve in a rural state like South Dakota had been his biggest challenge as bishop.
The Synod on its website regularly runs a list of ELCA congregations across the state looking for pastors and it’s never a short list.
Spoden said growing up in a huge congregation with thousands of members gave him many opportunities that were part of his call to the ministry.
His first call to a church is a challenge and one he’s enjoying, he said.
“Going from the Twin Cities to Pierre obviously the change is fairly dramatic for me,” he said. “I was nervous at first. But I one thing I have been really happy about is that Pierre seems like it has a lot of activity, a lot of energy, going on.”
Spoden said he had his first “inkling” of a call to the ministry when he was about 15. His youth pastor influenced him by being able to teach the scriptures but also “making me feel loved and accepted.”
“He had a presence where he was really down to earth and could talk about things in an easy-to-understand way.”
That’s a model for his ministry, he said.
By the time he attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., Spoden was planning to be a pastor. He graduated in 2015 with a double major in religion and psychology and graduated from Luther Seminary this past spring in St. Paul with a Master’s of Divinity.
Spoden said he’s focused this week on his message for the service at 9:30 a.m., Sunday.
The scripture for the day is Jesus’ parable of the lost sheep and the lost coin, he said.
“It’s about how Jesus responded to the Pharisees grumbling that he was sitting with sinners. That some individuals went to seek out that which was lost. It’s a good reminder that God’s intention is to love. People can theological debates day and night . . . But God wants people to be in relationship to God.”
So Christians’ mindset, too, should be “not so much about making sure people are doing the right thing all the time. It helps to balance that with loving our neighbor as we are supposed to do.”
His new congregation “has a lot of enthusiasm. They really want to continue to follow God’s call and to go into the community,” Spoden said. “I’m really excited to be here and to see how God’s ministry will play out in the city of Pierre.”
