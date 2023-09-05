Emmett Reistroffer, chief operating officer of Genesis Farms, addressed the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday evening. The Commission approved the company’s cannabis dispensary business license, leaving state approval as the next step before Genesis Farms can open its dispensary at 110 W. Dakota Ave.
The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a medical cannabis dispensary business license for Genesis Farms during its regular Tuesday night meeting. The next step is state approval before the dispensary, at 110 West Dakota Ave., can open for business.
The company has opened five dispensaries in other parts of the state, and three more — including the one in Pierre — are planned. Emmett Reistroffer, chief operating officer for Genesis Farms, addressed the Commission before the vote.
“It’s my understanding that we would be the first medical cannabis establishment in the City of Pierre, which I take quite seriously and hope to be a role model business for this new industry coming to the community,” he said.
Reistroffer noted that three medical cannabis dispensaries had opened in Fort Pierre. Those dispensaries are Bad River Cannabis, Yellowstone Cannabis Care and Grassroots Home, Health and Wealth.
Reistroffer explained some of the workings of his company, headquartered in Box Elder, at Tuesday's meeting.
“We cultivate the plant and then manufacture it into a number of products with the goal being to offer non-smokable (products) or alternatives to smoking,” he said.
Reistroffer, who lives in Rapid City, also described how a person becomes eligible to use medical cannabis in South Dakota. The process includes consultation with a medical provider enrolled in the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program and an application to the South Dakota Department of Health.
“Only patients who complete that process and can be verified as registered with the Department of Health can walk into the store and purchase the product,” he said. “There’s also limits on how much they can purchase, and what types of products and how strong they can be.”
As of Sept. 5, South Dakota contained 236 approved practitioners and 11,767 approved patients who had been issued cards, according to https://medcannabis.sd.gov/. The site also describes the process for obtaining a medical cannabis card.
Reistroffer said he has completed the state's application, with the exception of his proof of approval by the City of Pierre — something he obtained Tuesday. Reistroffer also described remaining construction measures in progress at the building slated to be done within days.
He explained a few security measures that would be in place to the Commission.
“Every employee does pass a background check before they can begin working,” he said. “The state has criteria for what would disqualify an employee. We want to make sure that these are all trustworthy individuals. They’re all over the age of 21. We wear badges so if an inspector does come to the site, they’ll know who’s supposed to be there. You’ll have an employee badge.”
Employees, he later added, would undergo background checks annually.
Reistroffer said his own entry into the business traced back from an experience he had observing his grandmother’s endurance of cancer. That, he said, is what led him into the business.
Twila Hoffrogge, City of Pierre Finance Officer, said the Pierre Police Department had reviewed Reistroffer’s application. She was responding to a question from Commissioner Vona Johnson. Hoffrogge said such application materials routinely go to the police department along with other city departments — a process she said that began, in this case, about a year ago.
Commissioner Blake Barringer wondered how waste would be handled in the dispensary once it opens up.
“What kind of security is there on any waste products that might go into a dumpster or container?” he asked.
Reistroffer said he sends waste containing cannabis back to the cultivation facility.
“There we have a large-scale industrial grinder,” he said. “State law requires that we have to mix it with sand or dirt or compost so it’s rendered unrecognizable and unusable … but I don’t want to do that at the store, so I just send it back" to the cultivation facility.
Outside of the meeting, Reistroffer said he hopes to open the store in early October, depending the length of the wait for state approval.
“You could have (four) dispensaries in the whole area,” he added, acknowledging the ones operating in Fort Pierre. “But otherwise there’s not a whole lot in between Sioux Falls and Rapid (City). Pierre’s kind of right in the middle. So it’s going to be kind of a hub for people up to 100 miles away.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.