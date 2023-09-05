Emmett Reistroffer
Emmett Reistroffer, chief operating officer of Genesis Farms, addressed the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday evening. The Commission approved the company’s cannabis dispensary business license, leaving state approval as the next step before Genesis Farms can open its dispensary at 110 W. Dakota Ave.

 Michael Neary / Capital Journal

The Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a medical cannabis dispensary business license for Genesis Farms during its regular Tuesday night meeting. The next step is state approval before the dispensary, at 110 West Dakota Ave., can open for business.

The company has opened five dispensaries in other parts of the state, and three more — including the one in Pierre — are planned. Emmett Reistroffer, chief operating officer for Genesis Farms, addressed the Commission before the vote.

