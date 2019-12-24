Despite the short-staffed show, the Pierre City Commission met for its final time for the year of 2019 Monday evening Dec. 23 at Pierre City Hall. The meeting group was small, but their decisions were of a mighty caliber to end the year, looking forward.
Progress concerns at least a new fire engine, and a couple of lawn mowers and police cruisers.
With Mayor Steve Harding absent, Commissioner Jamie Huizenga operated the gavel. “I am Commissioner Jamie Huizenga,” he said. “Mayor Harding and Commissioner Mehlhaff have started their Christmas travel already.”
The first portion is for public comment where 15 minutes is set aside for folks to address their commissioners with issues. The only people present was media and city employees. “I don’t see anyone moving towards the microphone,” Huizenga said. “So we will move onto special business. There is no special business.”
The consent calendar was next. There was an appointment to Parks and Recreation Board, Buddy Seiner, a raffle request from SD Pro Start and claims. There was a quick motion to approve and a second. Role was called and it passed.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul addressed the commission regarding a bid for a new red fire truck. After placing their first request for bids, Paul noted it was a little high, so they “tweaked” the apparatus they desired and set it out for re-bidding. Of the companies they are looking at purchasing from, two are South Dakota firms and one is from Iowa.
“We were able to pick a truck that we thought would do good, not only for the firefighters, but also for our community, and take us into the next 18 years or so,” Paul said. “That truck was from a Spartan dealer. They are manufactured out of Brandon.”
The truck will cost $364,710 for the design Pierre is looking to have fabricated. The build time is approximately 330 days from the time of the signing of the contract, he said. Spartan had both the lowest bid and build times. It was approved after a brief discussion about the original build request, where the build Pierre FD wanted would have cost around $399, 917. They re-did their specifications and instead of going for a custom built two-door chassis, they opted for a four-door commercial chassis.
Next on the agenda was an agreement between Pierre, Western Area Power Administration and the Missouri River Energy Services. All three have been working together for some time, but now it just got a bit more efficient. The city buys energy from both WAPA and MRES, but going forward, instead of doing paperwork with two entities, Missouri River will now administer for both. It passed.
Thomas Moore from the Parks Department asked for approval for the purchase of a Groundmaster 4100D lawnmower. With the trade in, the new mower will cost $52,298. They are trading in a 2012 mower with more than 4,000 hours, where they are designed to take around 300 hours a year, according to Moore. It was approved.
Next, Bryan Tipton, the golf course superintendent asked to get a new mower too. While a different chassis size than the other good mower, the blades it wields are the same width. According to Tipton, the one being replaced had a different sized blade, making precision designs and mowing more a chore than it needed to be. With the approval of the $50,751, the golf course is now more efficient. They are not trading in the 20-year-old mower because it will be of more use to them than the trade in value, Tipton said. With three mowers in operation for tournaments, they will be able to do the course in under four hours, he said.
“You guys do a great job out there,” Huizenga said. “Your crew has done a great, great job through the years.”
Finally, the police department, through Chief Jason Jones, requested to purchase four Dodge Durangos.
“I’m here like the other city staff to request purchase approval for an update to our fleet,” Jones said. “Our fleet, as you know, is out there 24-7, 365. These units take on a lot of miles in the city of Pierre. The focus has always been to take care of the city, and with that, miles add up.”
Of the four, two would be implemented into the patrol staff, as black and white units, Jones said. The other two would be incorporated into the unmarked units with the force.
The pursuit rated models will cost $31,158 for each. The unmarked, a more “base model,” will cost $26,111 each, he said. They are replacing a 2013 Ford Explorer with 95,000 miles and 2016 Chevy Tahoe with 103,000 miles. Replacing translates to the vehicles will continue to be used, but perhaps designated to school resource officers or community officer official use. The new vehicles go directly into patrol.
The motion passed and the final addressing of the last meeting of the commission for the year was made by Finance Officer Twila Hight. Hight covered the budget line item transfer request, containing moneys spent on the swimming pool, recreation, insurance, street work, snow removal, the library and some other uses.
“I move that we approve the 2019 budget transfers as presented,” Commissioner Vona Johnson said.
With a second and approval, the meeting moved into “dialogue.” There was nothing from Commissioner Blake Barringer, he said.
“I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, a happy New Year, and a little special note if you’ll indulge me a minute,” Johnson said. “My grandson who is in town this week, turned four today.”
She wished him a happy birthday. Her logic was he was watching it on Oahe TV. Huizenga agreed, and pointed out most likely everyone in town was watching the meeting, and he kept the meeting moving.
There was nothing of note from legal, or Hight, but City Administrator Kristi Honeywell had a couple things. Dec. 19, Pierre Police, Hughes County Sheriff, SD Hwy Patrol, and SD CIS participated in its annual Christmas Kids and Cops event at Walmart. 15 local kids got a shopping event with the officers present, she said.
The Christmas Tree Torch event was announced. The Pierre Fire Department will burn real Christmas trees this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the solid waste facility on Park Street, Honeywell said. Folks are invited to bring their trees there. While fun, it is an exercise in learning as well. The FD plans to observe how well the trees are hydrated at the end of the season, allowing for fire safety information and knowledge to be updated as well.
Huizenga noted there is no meeting next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.