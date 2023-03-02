Pierre City Commissioners are expected to take action on a request to establish a new tax increment financing district that would fund construction of a hotel, apartment complex and commercial building in a downtown lot.
Several dilapidated commercial buildings and the former city hall building were located on the lot site, but have since been razed.
The developer, Sioux Falls based Hegg Companies, submitted a plan that met the city's criteria for redevelopment of the property in 2019.
"The intention of this TIF Project is to attract new businesses, new tenants, and to help Pierre’s economy grow. The development will include an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment building, mix-use of office and retail spaces as well as an area for parking to meet demands. The project will be a big upgrade to the area with modern building structures, employment opportunities, and living quarters," project documents state.
Last spring, the developer began construction on the $33.4 million project.
"To make the project financially feasible, Hegg Companies is requesting $5.4 million be set aside through the TIF district," according to a March 1 news release from the city.
The city's planning commission voted to approve the project plans and district boundaries included in the TIF request during the Feb. 27 meeting.
The request was presented to city commissioners during last Monday's meeting.
The city currently has three active TIF districts that have yet to be paid off in full.
Only taxes paid by properties within the TIF district boundaries are used to pay the project costs.
The city will sell bonds then make bond payments using the additional property tax revenue generated by the new development. The property tax revenue will be collected for repayments on the bonds beginning in 2025 and end prior to 2043.
If the TIF project plan doesn’t meet the criteria for any of those three classifications, which are set by state law and vetted by the South Dakota Department of Revenue, it is classified as a local tif, or “other”.
"City of Pierre TIF #8 will be classified as Economic Development; therefore, any lost local effort will be covered through the State Aid to Education Formula," the request documents state.
The property is currently estimated to have a taxable value of $410,337.
The developer and city have estimated that value to increase to $21.3 million once the project is complete.
“This is exactly the type of project TIF’s were created for,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding stated in the news release.
“They’re taking a somewhat underutilized area of town and revitalizing it to bring progress and additional financial benefit to the community.”
The city’s role is to simply act as a conduit for the revenue and pass on all positive increments to the developer or to reimburse the city for their expenses, of which will never exceed $5.45 million in total payments, or 20 years, whichever comes first.
The city commission will continue discussion and likely take action on the TIF request during the next Pierre City Commission meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the commission meeting room at the Pierre City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway.
Pierre City Commission meetings are broadcast live on the OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608.
The TIF request and project plans are available to the public on the city's website.
