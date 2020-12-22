Pierre City Commission members voted unanimously to increase wages for the police department, emergency services, management, and the commission during its weekly meeting Dec. 22.
In 2021, police officers and EMS workers will receive a 2% wage increase and a 1% step increase, and the mayor and city commissioners will receive a 3% wage increase.
The specific percentages were recommended by Mayor Steve Harding. No one on the commission had any questions or comments, so the motion passed with little discussion.
Other city employees are union employees and contract negotiations are continuing, so Tuesday, only the police department, EMS, management, and the commission’s wage increases were discussed.
The city also approved $382,031 in budget transfers. The largest transfer was $300,000 in the department of Information Technology for computer hardware. City Finance Officer Twila Hight said the largest portion of the funds went toward server replacement.
“We needed to take advantage of the opportunity to replace those while they were still making that type of unit, so we did take advantage of that to get those replaced,” Hight told the commission.
She said the rest of the funds went for a significant amount of computer equipment, laptops, and iPads, in case working from home became a necessity due to COVID-19.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff asked why Rawlins Municipal Library was not on the list of line item transfer requests. Many of the COVID-19 mitigation supplies it had to procure, like a UV disinfection light, were not covered by CARES Act funding. Hight said the city did not get any funding for the library.
“That was a determination that I will say is pretty specific to the state of South Dakota. They have determined that libraries are not an essential function of government so other than the cleaning supplies and extra hand sanitizers, soaps, cleaning supplies and partitions that we erected were reimbursed, but the UV disinfectant machines were not,” Hight said.
Harding said the commission submitted requests for reimbursement for the library twice but it was turned down both times.
“It was a disappointment for us...we gave it everything we could,” Harding said of the library.
Also approved unanimously at Tuesday night’s meeting were three engineering agreements requested by the electrical department — one for miscellaneous engineering services on an as needed basis, the second for an study of the city’s electrical system and an update on the capital improvement plan, and amendment No. 3 — assistance with the North American Electric Reliability compliance (NERC).
Additionally, the Pierre Regional Airport requested to purchase a Dodge Ram and an 11-foot mower, and the Administration Department also requested to purchase a Dodge Ram, all of which were unanimously approved by the commission.
