Summer is a fun time of year for kids, who get to spend more time outdoors and in the water. However, children aren’t exempt from emergency situations, and programs like Safety Town are working to keep children alert and safe when something happens.

Safety Town is a 10-day program, focusing on teaching children about different safety measures. Safety Town instructor Halle Gronlund said they focus on different safety areas to teach kids about.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Jayden Fore | 605-224-7301

Tags

Reporter

Jayden Fore is a reporter for the Capital Journal. Jayden is graduating North Dakota State University this summer with her Bachelors in Journalism.

Load comments