Summer is a fun time of year for kids, who get to spend more time outdoors and in the water. However, children aren’t exempt from emergency situations, and programs like Safety Town are working to keep children alert and safe when something happens.
Safety Town is a 10-day program, focusing on teaching children about different safety measures. Safety Town instructor Halle Gronlund said they focus on different safety areas to teach kids about.
“Each day we do a different safety topic, so we start with gun safety, police and 911, ambulance, firefighters, we talk about stranger danger, water and sun safety are just a few of them to name,” Gronlund said.
Gronlund said that they teach these kids using a variety of methods.
“The kids come and watch some videos, read some books, and they color pictures and stuff like that to take home so they can talk to their parents about it,” Gronlund explained.
Gronlund said it’s important for kids to start learning these skills at a young age.
“Kids often don’t know what to do in those situations and they can kind of get scared or not do the right thing just because they don’t have that background. So getting them used to those situations at a young age I think is good,” Gronlund said.
She said when we’re able to educate kids on what to do in emergency situations they can get help when it’s needed.
“They can go find someone that will help instead of hiding or being scared. So getting it in their heads at a young age just helps to make sure that those accidents don’t happen, that they can be preventable,” Gronlund said.
Safety Town’s courses shown their value after 4-year-old Maleah Mayer used her skills from the course to save a little girl who was struggling in the water at Farm Island.
Maleah and her mother Melissa Mayer were at a birthday party a couple of weeks ago when Maleah noticed that there was a little girl who was struggling to stay above water. Maleah yelled loudly for help, her mother recalled.
“I just heard my daughter Maleah yelling for help and there was something in her voice like it was kind of shocking and I could just hear the fear and everything,” Mayer said.
That’s when Mayer saw the little girl’s hands in the water and she immediately went after the child.
“I saw the hands and I started sprinting out there to go find the little kid that was out there and I was able to get in the water and bring her out. I started patting her on the back to help get water out of her mouth because she was underwater for a little while,” Mayer said.
She suspected the wind played a part in what happened.
“It was really extremely windy that day. I mean, there was one of the canopies that someone brought to the party that ended up starting to blow away. So, there were big waves of white and it just happened very fast,” Mayer said.
Mayer said that her daughter Maleah was the first to react.
“There were at least 20 adults on the beach and no one really saw her go under. The first person to react was my 4-year-old daughter. And Maleah had just graduated from Safety Town the week before that,” Mayer said.
She said that Safety Town definitely helped prepare Maleah for situations like this one.
“I really want to emphasize that I think Safety Town played a huge role,” Mayer said. “Safety Town gives you that experience of going through the class and learning how to make educated decisions.”
Mayer is proud and glad they were able to help someone. She added a lot of people would try and jump in at first sight, getting themselves in trouble too.
Gronlund said that they try to teach children that yelling for help is a much safer option than trying to go help someone themselves.
“We teach the kids to not necessarily help the student or whoever is in trouble. So in Maleah’s situation, we tell her not to go help because she could get in trouble as well. And in that dangerous situation we tell them to find an adult they can trust and let them know what happened as soon as possible,” Gronlund said.
Gronlund also said that it’s great children are learning from Safety Town and applying those skills to actual situations.
“You talk about these things with the kids and stuff, but I never know if it sticks. So hearing stories like that makes me feel good. That we’re actually doing something in the community that is helping and that’s preventing those situations,” Gronlund said.
Mayer said as for her role in the situation, there was no hesitation to get into the water and help.
“I didn’t think twice about it. I knew someone needed help, so I didn’t care. I didn’t care that I was fully clothed. I wasn’t even planning on getting in, I just knew that I was going to help them,” Mayer said.
Mayer said that most of all she’s thankful they were there.
“I’m just really thankful for what Safety Town taught my daughter and that she knew what to do, I’m thankful that we were able to be there to help, and most of all I’m just thankful that little girl is OK,” Mayer said.
