Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt sent out an email to the district’s parents on Tuesday reminding them of the quarantine procedures set forth by the South Dakota Department of Health.
“As stated in the Pierre School District’s Back to School Plan, though we will not be contact tracing in our schools, we do fully support the recommendations families will receive from the SD DOH regarding quarantine of students,” Glodt wrote. “Below is SD DOH’s current quarantine guidance, including the quarantine exception for fully vaccinated individuals.”
The Health Department’s guidelines state:
Unvaccinated close contacts without symptoms, should quarantine for 10 days after their last exposure, but should mask and continue to monitor for symptoms through the 14th day. Unvaccinated close contacts may be able to shorten their quarantine by testing negative on or after day 5 from the date of their last exposure, provided they remain without symptoms. If the unvaccinated close contact tests negative on or after day 5, they may resume normal activities on day 8, including returning to school, but should mask and monitor for symptoms through the 14th day.
Fully vaccinated close contacts without symptoms do not need to quarantine, but should get tested 3-5 days after last exposure and wear a mask in indoor public settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
Close contacts who have had a positive antibody test within the 90 days prior to exposure or immediately after and remain without symptoms, do not need to quarantine, but should mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
Close contacts who have had COVID-19 illness within the 90 days prior to exposure, have recovered, and remain without symptoms, do not need to quarantine, but should mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
The Health Department definition of “close contact” includes “anyone who has been within 6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more (in a 24-hour period) of an infected person starting from the 48 hours before the person began feeling sick until the time the person was isolated.”
Pierre School District Business Manager Darla Mayer spoke to the Capital Journal about the questions the district received and how they believe their back-to-school plan has worked thus far.
“I know that at each of our schools, our nurses have had questions about quarantine, current quarantine recommendations by the CDC and the Department of Health and then what that means for their students, if they happen to be in close contact to someone who’s COVID positive,” Mayer said. “So we wanted to make sure that parents had the information in their hands and so our back-to-school plan had indicated that we would support the Department of Health’s quarantine criteria regarding students.”
Mayer said there hasn’t been much concern over COVID-19 case numbers in the district’s first two weeks of classes.
“We’re just always being vigilant and being prepared should cases increase,” Mayer said. “So far, the cases that were reported on Monday, there really hasn’t been much of a chance in that as of (Wednesday).”
There were six active COVID-19 cases identified in the Pierre School District as of Monday, five of them involving staff.
Four students and two staff recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday. Case numbers for the Pierre School District are updated every Monday.
South Dakota had 5,370 active COVID-19 cases, including 61 in Hughes County, as of Wednesday. There were 229 hospitalized cases statewide.
Vaccine recommended
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton told the Capital Journal on Wednesday that vaccination and testing are both crucial parts of the Health Department’s response to the Delta variant’s rise in South Dakota.
“We have seen the effectiveness of the vaccine decrease a little bit with the Delta variant arriving and being the dominant virus in the state,” Clayton said. “While that has been a concern nationwide for individuals developing COVID-19 infection, the vaccine continues to protect people against the most severe aspects of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death. And so we highly recommend individuals 12 years of age or older get vaccinated.”
Clayton said that there is always risk when bringing people together in groups, when asked about the role the beginning of the 2021-22 school year plays in COVID-19 case numbers statewide.
“I think that when we’re moving to bring people together, whether it’s in organized fashion such as K-12 schools, or just other events, that does pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission,” Clayton said. “I would say that the schools, specifically our K-12 schools and our colleges and universities in the state, are doing what they can to protect the student population as well as making sure that their teaching staff are best prepared going into the new year.”
