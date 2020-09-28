The Dakota Avenue exit off the Waldron Bridge over the Missouri River entering Pierre for the one-way one block to the Chamber of Commerce corner at 800 W. Dakota Avenue and James Street was closed Monday.
For good.
On Sept. 28, city crews blocked off the block of Dakota Avenue from the bridge and along Steamboat Park to James Street.
That block will be blocked “permanently,” according to Brooke Bohnenkamp, city communications director.
It’s all part of the first step in the building of a new water treatment plant in the park next to that block of Dakota Avenue.
Real work has begun at the site, with bulldozers taking out some trees and turf and making a big area of dirt where the $37.5 million plant will be built and in operation by late 2022, if things go according to plan. On Monday, big pipes were being put straight down into the ground.
Ground was broken Aug. 7 for the plant site, but real dirt moving began only days ago.
Work on a new Waldron Bridge to replace the current one by 2023 will begin this fall and there no longer will be any need, or room, for the lonely last block of Dakota Avenue — or is it the first block? — as it curves off the bridge to parallel Sioux Avenue for a couple miles east. All that stretch of Dakota, besides the one block will remain in use as a nice, off-the-beaten-path chance to beat the traffic on Sioux Avenue across lower downtown.
That one-way block of Dakota Avenue that curves down as an exit from Waldron Bridge will be closed to public access and through traffic from now on, even after the water treatment plant is up and running in 2022 and the new bridge is open in 2023, said Utilities Director Brad Palmer.
Part of it will be used for access to the new water treatment plant and DOT bridge inspectors will use it to get under the bridge to check on things and part of it will turn into the longer walking/biking path, Palmer said.
Dakota Avenue is no doubt one of the oldest streets in town, being near the river.
“The water mains under Dakota are some of the oldest water mains in town,” Palmer said.
The only way off the Waldron Bridge on the Pierre side now will be the Sioux Avenue way, which also is the way of U.S. Highway 14 and 83 and state Highway 34. There’s little doubt the traffic will be heavier that way; the Dakota Avenue exit was well-used, seen in part as a way to miss the traffic lights on Sioux Avenue.
Meanwhile, water bills will be higher, soon to be followed by better-tasting, non-staining drinking-and-washing water and then a smooth, roomier ride across a new, wider, bridge. That’s the plan.
