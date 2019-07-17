At its Tuesday meeting, the Pierre City Commission made official into the future the rising water rates it will charge residents to pay for the water treatment plant projected to be built by 2021.
City leaders announced the plan a year ago or more to raise water rates considerably to pay for a new water treatment plant.
The city's water, drawn for decades from wells along the Missouri River, is high in mineral content, especially of manganese, long has bothered residents, making the water hard and prone to staining fixtures indoors and sidewalks and walls where water is sprayed outdoors. The water is safe to drink but hasn't been popular. For years, city leaders have talked about building a water treatment plant, stopped by the high cost. But recent improvements in technology made it more feasible, Mayor Steve Harding has said, making the water plant one of his main projects when elected in June 2017. Voters agreed with a 73 percent yes tally in June 2018. On Tuesday, Harding said that the projected water rate increases had been widely discussed over the past year and more.
Twila Hight, city finance officer, told the Commission the terms of the low-interest loan the city received last year from the state’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources requires that the Commision memorialize the projected raises in water rates to show it can pay off the loan.
The Commission gave final approval Tuesday to changing the ordinances to project rising water rates until 2023.
The projected cost of $37 million for the plant, which will be in the northwest end of Steamboat Park near Waldron Bridge, will require raising the typical resident’s water bill from about $50 a month to about $80 a month, city leaders and the representatives of the engineering firm, AE2, have said. That’s a 60 percent increase. Or, as City Utilities Director Brad Palmer often describes it, about another dollar per day to the typical city residential water customer. Or $365 more each year.
A year ago, shortly after city voters approved the water treatment plant idea, the Commission enacted the first 8 percent raise in water rates. It approved another 8 percent raise in January 2019.
The vote on Tuesday to approve five more increases — each about 8 percent — and put them into city ordinance 1799 apparently completes a projected total increase of about 60 percent over about six years, including the two increases of 8 percent each which were enacted last August and in January 2019.
In the new ordinance amendment passed Tuesday, some key details include:
On Aug. 1, the flat water rate for a single-family home will go to $13 per month and for an apartment to $9.40; the water usage rate will be $3.02 per 100 cubic feet of water - which is about 748 gallons - used; plus a usage surcharge of 5 cents per 100 cubic feet of water to pay toward the DENR loan.
On Jan. 1, 2020, those figures will go to $14.25; $10.20 and $3.04 per 100 cf; the surcharge goes from a nickel to 26 cents per 100 cubic feet of water used.
On Jan. 1,2021, the flat rate for homes goes to $15.50 and apartments to $11 a month; and water use rate to $2.66 per 100 cf, while the surcharge going to DENR’s loan rises to $0.90 per 100 cf.
On Jan. 1 2022, single home flat rate goes to $16.75 per month, apartment to $11.80; water usage rate to $1.66 per 100 cf, with surcharge up to $2.19 per 100 cf.
On Jan. 1 2023, residential single family home flat rate goes to $18 per month, which is 38 percent higher than Aug. 1, 2019 level; apartments to $12.50 a month; the water usage rate goes to $1.97 per 100 cf, while the surcharge for the DENR loan goes to $2.20 per 100 cf.
The usage rates, including the growing surcharge, go from a combined $3.07 per 100 cubic feet of water used on Aug. 1, 2019, to a combined figure of $4.17 per 100 cubic feet of water used on Jan. 1, 2023; a 36 percent increase.
