During their first meeting of 2021, Pierre City Commission members greenlighted two road projects — one on Highland Avenue and the other on Airport Road — to be bid out, designed, and completed this year. The commission unanimously approved both agreements.
The first project is to reconstruct North Highland Avenue from Second Street to Wynoka Street with a new water main, services, and other improvements, with engineering services provided by Brosz Engineering to the tune of $50,640 for the design engineering and $119,095 for construction.
The street was chosen because the Department of Transportation plans to do work on Euclid Avenue in 2023. As a detour, Highland Avenue won’t be able to sustain the elevated levels of traffic. The route is heavily traveled in the mornings and deteriorating badly, according to City Engineer and Planning Director John Childs. There is also a 70-year-old water main in need of replacing, Childs said.
“This is a big project. It’s not going to take a week or two weeks, it’s gonna take probably a lot of the summer,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said.
Childs said construction should be completed later this year — the goal is to have it completed before the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The second road project is to reconstruct Airport Road, which has been in need of repairs for years. Brosz Engineering will again complete the bans and bidding for $15,310.
A detour is planned for B Street during construction to accommodate local traffic.
The updated road will have a sidewalk on the south side and a storm sewer, which Childs said would “definitely be an upgrade.”
“From an aesthetic standpoint, people that fly into Pierre, that’s gonna be their first view of the community. That road is nothing to really be proud of at the moment. When it’s done, it’s gonna be a whole lot better,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement for the city of Pierre to interconnect into the new East River Hughes County Substation, as well as a design, procurement and construction agreement between the city and East River to allow for the interconnection.
