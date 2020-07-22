As part of the $45 million project to replace the 60-year-old bridge spanning the Missouri River from Pierre to Fort Pierre, Pierre City Commission members on Tuesday, July 21, approved spending up to $422,309 for “enhancements” to the basic plan established by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
The city’s enhancements will be for its end of the bridge, largely, but also for some features the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre agreed to include in the state's design of the bridge all the way across.
Last month, members of Fort Pierre City Council approved spending up to $523,223 for its end of the bridge enhancements, city officials said. Fort Pierre’s plaza area under the bridge on the west bank will be larger and more ornate, than Pierre’s. It will include an “overlook,” from which people can fish or just enjoy being right on and over the river, said Fort Pierre's Utilities Director Rick Hahn.
Both cities agreed on some style points: Architectural lighting along the bridge, over and under the bridge; and two pedestrian look-out points, called belvederes by the early French-speaking trappers.
The current 1,659-foot-long bridge, built in 1960, was named after Waldron on 2002. The bridge has reached its lifespan and needs replacing, DOT engineers have said.
The city of Pierre also is adding some decorative concrete panels on the bridge, as well as funding a new plaza area, with handicap-accessible walkways up the bank to the bridge.
The lighting will be not only useful and safer for walkers, giving them “safe passage,” but will be part of a much more pleasing aesthetic for the whole bridge, City Engineer John Childs told the city commission on Tuesday.
The pedestrian walkway across the bridge will be 12 feet wide on the new bridge, twice as wide as the current one, he said.
The belvederes will allow pedestrians to sit on benches, enjoy the bridge and watch the river flow, according to Childs.
The cities' enhancements are small parts of the $45 million bridge project being constructed by the state DOT using a large dollop of federal funding.
But the idea is to make the bridge a bigger part of the communities life and not just to get across the river, Childs said.
Bids will be let this fall and construction will begin next year, with the bridge slated to be in use in 2023, he said.
The plan is to destroy the current bridge once the new one is in place, just eight feet upstream of its predecessor-to-be. The name will be switched to the new bridge: John C. Waldron, the Fort Pierre native who died a hero pilot in the Battle of Midway in World War II.
“The state provided a very nice bridge design,” Pierre Mayor Steve Harding said in a news release. “They also gave us the opportunity to put some local touches on the bridge. So, we’re exercising that option.”
The new plaza “will be much different than what is at the abutment now,” Childs said.
The current abutment area is rather dark, especially at night.
The new bridge will be eight feet lower than the current bridge and the new lighted plaza will offer people a nice place to enjoy the river and bridge, and is right on the city’s newly improved walking path along the river, he said.
The site will be accessible, under federal Americans With Disabilities Act rules, with a long walk way up to the top, which will end up being fairly near the city’s new water treatment plant which will be completed about the same time as the bridge.
