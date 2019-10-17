The Pierre City Commission this week approved Fire Chief Ian Paul’s request to advertise for bids for a new 2020 fire truck.
The city has four fire engines that pump water and hold 1,000 gallons of water, one at each of the four stations around town, Paul said.
The all-volunteer department (except for Chief Paul) also has a bigger “aerial” or ladder truck. He replaces the trucks on a rotating schedule.
The last new truck was bought three years ago and cost about $345,000, Paul said.
When the ladder truck needs replacing, it will take about a million bucks, he told the Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Mayor Steve Harding asked Paul whether the used truck that will be replaced will “still have some value?”
The used truck might sell for $50,000 to $80,000, depending on the market and the truck, Paul said. The city will put it up for sale on sealed bids, he said.
Three years ago when the city bought its last new truck, the used one, built and bought in 2004, was sold to the fire department in Arlington, South Dakota, Paul said.
The request for bids for the 2020 truck will go out generally to all vendors, he said. That will include Rosenbauer in Lyons, South Dakota, which says it’s the world’s largest maker of fire trucks.
The last couple of trucks bought by the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department came from Rosenbauer, Paul said. It’s nice to keep the business “in-state,” but any vendor can meet the specifications Pierre needs and make a bid on making a truck for the fire department, he said.
“The specs are about 40 pages long,” Paul said.
They will include this year shifting to another brand of base truck and engine.
“We are moving to a Freightliner chassis,” he said of the brand of truck. “It will be a two-door chassis, and they will build the box around it.”
He hopes to have the new truck delivered by late 2020, Paul said.
That will bring the department on an 18-year rotation in replacing trucks, he told the Commission.
Now with 58 volunteer fire-fighters, Paul said he’s got the staffing where it needs to be.
