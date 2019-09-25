The Pierre City Commission approved contracts on Tuesday to finally get a fix of the longstanding leaking/sinkhole-forming problem in Griffin Park down by the Missouri River which has bedeviled city leaders since mid-summer.
The contracts with three companies approved on Sept. 24 will amount to about $320,000, Utilities Director Brad Palmer told the Capital Journal.
The work could be done as soon as three weeks from now, but it might take four to five weeks, he said.
The work that began by city crews July 17 was prompted by a big sinkhole that formed in the park about July 12, seen by passersby on a walking trail. An old 24-inch-diameter clay sanitary sewer pipe about 10 feet underground had been leaking, probably because the ground water was so high it moved the pipe. City crews and contractors spent weeks trying to fix it, foiled by saturated earth and heavy pressure from high river levels caused by high releases from Oahe Dam ordered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers trying to manage a rain-soaked Upper Missouri River Basin.
But more and more problems became apparent as more sewer pipe was examined, Palmer said. Meanwhile, the city crews had installed a sewer bypass of hoses and pumps and asked city residents to moderate water use in their homes. But with winter approaching, the above-ground hose bypass idea was not going to weather the ice times.
It must be fixed, since the 24-inch mainline carries about two-thirds of the city’s sewage on its last stretch to the treatment plant.
So several weeks ago, city leaders declared an emergency, largely to streamline the process of hiring outside help by not needing to go through normal bidding processes, said Mayor Steve Harding.
On Tuesday, the City Commission finalized a contract with Burns MacDonald, a sanitary sewer consulting company to manage and engineer the big repair project.
Local constructiong firm Morris, Inc., was hired replace 150 feet of the failing sewer pipe. And the firm, Subsurface Inc., was hired to line an additional 485 feet of the old clay pipe which effectively is a permanent fix, Palmer said.
But the first step is again “dewatering” the area of the no-good pipe.
City Administrator Kristi Honeywell said Mersino, which handled the dewatering in August, was hired again for an even bigger job.
“Operationally, the first step is getting all the ground water out of the hole,” Honeywell said in a news release.
Mersino will use the same system of “sandpoints” pushed into the ground in PVC pipe, except over 450 feet instead of 120 feet, Palmer said.
All this while the releases from Lake Oahe will be raised by the Army Corps to the unusually high rate of 61,000 cubic feet per second, as part of the late season rush to get the Missouri system’s reservoirs low enough before winter freeze up so next spring’s runoff can be handled.
Palmer said Mersino thinks the rising Missouri will not foil the dewatering effort.
The project then will replace about 120 feet of faulty sewer pipe with new PVC sewer pipe. In a separate project, about 450 feet of old clay pipe will be lined with a “sock” blown by high pressure air through the long stretch of pipe, then fastened with epoxy/fiberglass mix to the inside walls of the clay pipes with steam that causes it to harden nearly to a concrete-like toughness, Palmer said.
The city has been fortunate to get the three contracting firms to make themselves available to do the emergency fix at the end of the construction season, Mayor Steve Harding told the Capital Journal in Wednesday.
The approximate $320,000 bid “I feel was a very good price for this time of year,” Harding said. “We were estimating it could cost up to $500,000.”
