One of two runways at Pierre Regional Airport will be resurfaced next year.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission awarded a Fort Pierre company a $6.5 million contract to resurface one of two runways at Pierre Regional Airport.

Morris Inc.’s bid was lower than the project engineer’s expected $8.1 million cost for the project, Airport Manager Cameron Howard said on Wednesday.

