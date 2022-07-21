During Tuesday’s meeting, the Pierre City Commission awarded a Fort Pierre company a $6.5 million contract to resurface one of two runways at Pierre Regional Airport.
Morris Inc.’s bid was lower than the project engineer’s expected $8.1 million cost for the project, Airport Manager Cameron Howard said on Wednesday.
Sharpe Enterprises in Pierre and A-G-E Corporate Construction of Fort Pierre submitted bids of $8.1 million and $7.7 million, respectively.
The city received a $6.7 million FAA Airport Improvement Grant, but must contribute 2.5 percent, or $162,500, toward the cost of the project.
Howard said he expects the 1.3-mile runway to be closed for most of 2023. The project will involve milling and resurfacing.
All air traffic will have to use the other runway.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga noted the work will be done on the east-west runway.
“We’ve been working toward getting this rehabilitation for a number of years and have the funding in place and the contract ready to go,” Huizenga said.
“We’re excited to get this underway,” Howard told the commission.
In other business, the commission agreed to spend $75,738 to buy 10 radios after lightning hit a tower behind the George S. Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center on June 12. The lightning traveled down the tower to a building housing emergency radio systems.
“We did some cannibalization of radios from 2014 to get this back into play, but continued problems arose from the lightning strike,” Police Chief Jason Jones told the commission.
The center provides a variety of services, including emergency dispatching for Hughes, Stanley, Hyde, Jones and Sully counties and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
As of Tuesday, Jones was not sure if insurance would cover loss.
“If covered, it will be for full replacement,” city Finance Officer Twila Hight told the Capital Journal.
Commissioners also learned Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day set for July 28 will benefit the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.
For every Blizzard sold, $1 will go to the hospital. This year’s goal is $7,000. The Dairy Queen at 519 W. Sioux Ave. has raised $47,000 during the last five years.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
