The Pierre City Commission this week revised the city’s smoking policy for employees, adding in similar restrictions on vaping.
It follows the state legislature’s move this year to treat vaping, or “e-cigarettes” the same as regular smokes with tobacco, such as cigs, cigars and pipes.
Laurie Gronlund, the city’s human resources director, told the five-member Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 15, that employees themselves recently had become more concerned about the effects of being around colleagues vaping.
“This was generated by employees, who don’t want to be exposed to the vaping,” Gronlund said. News stories in recent months of the previously unknown dangers of vaping electronic cigarettes had gotten the attention of employees, Gronlund said.
Last month, Dr. Joshua Clayton, the state’s epidemiologist, said he supports a ban on flavored e-cigarettes because they attract teens which could get them hooked on tobacco.
In September, Clayton confirmed two cases of vaping-related illness in South Dakota among 20- to 24-year-olds.
The U.S. Department of Health said this fall that at least six people nationwide had died from a mysterious lung ailment thought to be connected to vaping.
About 15 percent of the city’s 153 employees use tobacco in some way, or about 23 of them, according to city communications director Brooke Bohnenkamp.
The city knows that employees who use tobacco have to pay for it, in a sense, in increased health insurance costs. And now so will vapers.
“Any employee and/or covered spouse who use tobacco products or electronic nicotine delivery systems or electronic smoking devices will contribute an additional $30 per month per person.” That’s the clause in the city policy that has covered tobacco users for years and, as of the Commission’s 5-0 on Tuesday, now covers vapers.
The city doesn’t know how many employees use e-cigarettes or other electronic vaping devices, Bohnenkamp said.
Gronlund told the Commission that in her opinion the former city policy on tobacco use also covered vaping, but that to make it abundantly clear, it was decided to add in explicit bans on vaping, too.
The new and revised policy reads: “It is the policy of the municipality of Pierre that smoking and vaping is not permitted in any city buildings, vehicles or enclosed equipment. Smoking is defined as the ‘act of lighting, smoking or carrying a lighted or smoldering cigar, cigarette or pipe of any kind.’ Vaping refers to the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems or electronic smoking devices such as e-cigarettes, e-pipes, e-hookahs and e-cigars.”
The language about vaping was added in and approved Tuesday by the Commission. It became effective as soon as the vote was in, Bohnenkamp said.
The city also, according to its workplace policy, pays employees and spouses for quitting.
“In an effort to assist any employee or covered spouse who would like to quit but needs help to do so, the City will provide a cessation benefit. Eligible items will not be subject to the deductible and will be paid at 90 percent. Office visits, diagnostic tests, prescription drugs and over-the-counter products are eligible expenses.”
The policy also lines out how, if an employee or spouse is successful in quitting smoking or vaping for 12 months, the city will refund three months of the $30 monthly health-insurance-related fee charged employees for smoking or vaping.
Asked by a Commissioner how city managers can track employees’ smoking or vaping habits, Gronlund said it’s not only an “honor system,” in which employees fill out a form each year telling the city they if they smoke.
“We have people who let us know if someone is not telling the truth,” Gronlund said, indicating it was other employees often who clued in city managers.
The city reserves the right to discipline or reduce health and life benefits to any employee that “misrepresents” their tobacco or vaping habits.
In the new policy’s several paragraphs, in some places the term for vaping is added in; other places, the term specifying tobacco use is simply deleted, so that vaping is implied as well as tobacco use.
Chew, however, employees still can do, in a few places.
“They can still use smokeless tobacco in (city) vehicles,” Gronlund said.
The chew or snuff, by well-known brands, can include a dizzying variety, according to one product’s advertisements: “Fine Cut, Long Cut, and Extra Long Cut. Original Snuff, Long Cut, and pouches come in a 1.2 can now made with a fiberboard bottom and metal lid, however a few flavors still use the plastic bottom. The brand also offers other flavors like Wintergreen, Mint, Straight, Original, Southern Blend, and, seasonally, Black; all are available in long-cut, fine-cut, and pouches except for Black and Southern Blend.”
Although chewing tobacco is still allowed in city vehicles, those employees are charged the $30 per month on their health benefits, Gronlund said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.