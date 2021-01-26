Pierre City Commission members unanimously voted to approve the proposals for the city’s wastewater treatment plant redesign during their regular weekly meeting on Jan. 26.
The equipment included in the proposals was selected based on the price, quality, and the number of sites nationwide where each piece is installed.
“These are the tools that will be used to process the wastewater from the time it is received at the treatment plant until it is fully treated and discharged into the Missouri River,” Staff Engineer Nick Waters stated via news release. “It’s a multi-step process, and each piece of that process has equipment needs.”
There is no contract awarded with this decision, and the selections will be passed on to the general contractor building the plant, which has not yet been decided. Two smaller pieces of equipment have not received proposals yet, so the general contractor will also select those.
The plant is scheduled to be fully modernized and have construction completed in 2022.
Waters took to the podium twice more Tuesday evening to request to bid out the pipes and fittings for the Water Department for 2021, as well as to request to bid out the aggregate base course that will be put underneath the street during the city’s road projects this summer. Both bids were unanimously authorized.
The Commission also set a public hearing date for a Conditional Use Permit for the property at 2510 E. Franklin St. Matt Northrup and Brock Wallman of Central State Properties, LLC have proposed to renovate the building into six two-bedroom apartments. The 13,750 square-foot building will also have 12 parking spaces, two for each apartment. The proposed rent cost is $800-1,000 per month.
Currently, the city Building Department is working with developers to add a fire sprinkler system and ensuring the building is fire safe and accessible. If the permit is approved and everything goes on schedule, the renovations are set to be complete by late summer/early fall of this year.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga was supportive of the rezoning.
“After the recent fire and just overall, we certainly have some affordable housing shortages around Pierre and this could play at least a small part and help alleviate some of the demand that’s out there,” he said.
The hearing date, which allows neighbors and the public to give their input on the permit, will be at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 9 during the city commission meeting.
During the dialogue portion at the end of the meeting, Commissioner Blake Barringer said Missouri River Energy Services is offering 10 $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Pierre who are pursuing electric industry-related education. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 15, and interested applicants can do so at mrenergy.com.
