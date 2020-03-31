The Pierre City Commission voted Tuesday to grant some relief to city residents have difficulties paying their utility bills because of the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the community.
With restaurants and some other businesses closing their doors or cutting their hours, some residents have lost their jobs, making bill-paying tougher than usual.
According to city spokeswoman Brooke Bohnenkamp: “For the months of April and May, the city will waive the past due fee for people who can’t pay their utility bill on time. The change applies to bills that are issued in April and bills that are issued in May, allowing customers more than four full weeks to make payment. Customers are reminded that bills reflect the previous month’s utility use.”
Mayor Steve Harding said it was a way to help people who need it now, without hurting the city’s bottom line.
“We know this can’t fix all the financial concerns people may be having right now, but we’re happy to be able to alleviate some of the burden,” said Harding in a news release from Bohnenkamp.
The city has a municipal electric utility, retailing power to city residents which it buys from big wholesalers of electricity.
For water bills, the city has been raising rates the past two years in preparation for covering the costs of building a $37 million water treatment plant slated to begin construction this summer. On Tuesday, the city commission gave final approval to borrowing $15 million in low-cost loan from the state to pay for improvements to the waste water treatment plant.
Bohnenkamp said anyone with questions about their utility bill should call City Hall at at 773-7407.
