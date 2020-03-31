cameron howard

Cameron Howard was approved March 31 by the Pierre City Commission as the city's new airport manager, succeeding Mike Isaacs who had the job since November 2008.

 Photo from City of Pierre

The City Commission on Tuesday approved hiring Cameron Howard as the new manager of the Pierre Regional Airport. He succeeds Mike Isaacs, who left Jan. 31 to take a similar position in Lewiston, Idaho after running Pierre’s airport for 11 years.

“Howard most recently served as the administration manager at the Owensboro-Daviess County regional Airport in Owensboro, Kentucky,” according to Brooke Bohnenkamp, city communications director. Howard previously worked for Mid-America Jet, has a commercial pilot’s license and a bachelor’s degree in aviation from Florida Tech.

“Pierre Regional Airport stands out nationally for what it has accomplished as an Essential Air Service airport,” Howard told Bohnenkamp in her news release. “I’m very much looking forward to helping the community continue to grow its success as a regional airport.”

City Engineer John Childs has been interim airport manager since Feb. 1, as he was in 2008 before Isaacs was hired.

“I’m very happy to bring Cameron on board,” Childs said in the news release. “With an aviation background in both commercial and general aviation, he’ll bring a range of perspectives to our airport.”

Eight other candidates were looked at by the city, Bohnenkamp said.

