On Tuesday, Sept. 22, while Riggs High School had planned to hold its 2020 Homecoming Parade through Pierre, the City Commission instead approved postponing the parade until Tuesday, Oct. 13, same route, same fun, same pandemic.
Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser stood in for the student council and asked the City Commission to make another COVID19-connected change, re-slating the big fireworks show that has become part of the homecoming post-game tradition.
The events involve city streets, skies and fire trucks, so they need OKs from the City Commission.
Although nobody knows if the parade and homecoming game “is a go or not,” even at the latter dates, the school wants to get “all the permits as needed,” Moser said on Tuesday.
The City Commission approved the parade route and closing certain streets to make it possible. The parade is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 13 in the Riggs High parking lot, go on Broadway, Highland, Pleasant to Pierre Street ending at the cabin down by the river, as usual in this year when little is as usual.
The Commission also approved the public fireworks display originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, to be re-scheduled to Friday, Oct. 16, after dark, at the football field near Hyde Stadium.
Tom Rounds again will be in charge of lighting up the sky in what is "one of the best fireworks displays you will ever see and it’s right here in town,” said Commissioner Jamie Huizenga.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Moser said of managing the new school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with new news almost every day. “We will kind of take the punches as it comes.”
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul told the Commission he would have a fire truck on standby if any dousing needs doing during the fireworks.
