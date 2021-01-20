A special recognition for a former mayor, a task order for the water treatment plant agreement, and a public notice about recycled trees available were all on the docket for the regular Tuesday evening meeting of the Pierre City Commission on Jan. 19.
Dennis Eisnach, who served as mayor of Pierre from 2002-2008, passed away over the weekend. Current Pierre Mayor Steve Harding recognized Eisnach's service to the community before beginning the commission meeting.
“I just want to express the city’s condolences to the family of Mayor Eisnach and the many friends who are mourning for his passing; you're all in your hearts and prayers at this time. Thank you Mayor Eisnach and family for everything you’ve done for the city of Pierre,” Harding said.
The biggest order of business on the commission’s agenda was approving a task order for an agreement between the city and Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services (AE2S) to assist in the transition to the new water treatment plant’s water supply from the existing groundwater supply. Task Order No. 5 asks AE2S to provide the following services:
- Developing and implementing a unidirectional flushing program;
- Analyzing the distribution system for improvements; and
- Technical support for water quality transition.
The cost of the services AE2S will provide per this task order is not to exceed $59,750. More than half that price is for the unidirectional flushing program.
Engineering/planning project manager Gidget Palmer gave a general update on the construction of the new plant, which is still on task, on schedule to be completed in October 2022, and on budget. The construction team is working on the concrete wall pours, which will continue every week until they are all completed in March. By the end of this week, Palmer said 12 of the 27 total walls will be complete. Palmer also said the team is preparing to begin drilling into the ground, as the equipment will be arriving this week.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff asked if the switch to the new treatment plant would turn the water brown and if there would be a difference in pH levels, and Palmer said the water would turn brown for a little while during the transition and that there will be a pH difference in the new water.
“You will see, depending on where you are, what environment, how old the pipes are that are coming into your house, and those types of things, we’ll try to open valves and take off as much [scaling] as we can, but you will see a change during that transition period,” Palmer said.
The task order was approved unanimously.
Finance Officer Twila Hight read a public notice alerting the public to recycled materials that are available for use. City workers cut down several trees near the intersection of Roosevelt and Cemetery Roads, and the trees will be available for the public to take at that location beginning at 8 p.m. Jan. 22. The last day to take recycled materials is Jan. 26, at which time any remaining materials will be hauled to the Baling Facility Material site.
Officials said the Baling facility always offers wood materials to the public for free, but allowing the community to haul the wood by the intersection saves the city the cost of transporting it to the Baling facility.
Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said the reason for the trees’ removal is because they were causing drainage issues and the city wanted to prevent any flooding.
Harding reminded the public to be safe and use the proper safety equipment when removing the tree material, adding that this is a “great opportunity” for the community.
Also during the meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the Golf Department’s request to purchase a new rough mower to mow the greens and tee areas. The mower will replace the old one that was surplused at last week’s commission meeting. The new mower will be a few inches larger than the surplus mower, which will improve efficiency.
The commission also unanimously approved two requests to abate property taxes for two Pierre residences; both requests were from Hughes County to correct errors in the amounts owed.
During dialogue, Mehlhaff commended the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department for their efforts in fighting not one, but two major fires last Thursday.
He urged those who would like to donate to people displaced by the fire at Edgewater Apartments to call 211 or donate cash at Oahe Federal Credit Union, where an account has been set up to help provide relief to the families affected. For those affected by the fire, Mehlhaff recommended calling the American Red Cross at 844-29-CROSS or to Pierre Area Referral Services.
