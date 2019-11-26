The Pierre City Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 26, approved a 2 percent increase on health insurance premium costs for employees’ family members for 2020, remarking on the relative smallness of the change.
The city self-insures its employee health plan.
“We have had a pretty good year, I’m happy to report,” Laurie Gronlund, city human resources director, told the Commission Tuesday at its regular weekly meeting as she announced the recommended change. She hasn’t been able to say that every year, Gronlund told the Commission.
Under the small change, in one plan option, an employee with a child or spouse on the plan would pay $4.37 more per month next year, or $222.17 per month compared with paying $217 per month in 2019, according to a graphic displayed from Gronlund.
The effect of the increase, whether large or small, is limited because it won’t affect three-fourths or more of the city’s 150 or so employees because they only the employee-only option, which is free to the employee. Premiums are paid by employees only to include dependents, whether one, or a family plan, for children and/or spouses..
In recent years, Gronlund has said about a dozen city employees choose the policy option of adding one dependent, whether child or spouse; and about a dozen employees choose the more expensive family plan covering more than one dependent.
Gronlund said that it’s not often she has been able to announce such a modest increase in health insurance premium costs to employees.
A check of the record confirms that:
In November 2015, for example, the Commission voted to up the health insurance premium costs to employees a full 10.75 percent for the 2016 calendar year, while also raising the deductible amounts by about 33 percent, from $750 to $1,000, for one plan option.
In November 2017, the Commission increased the premium cost to employees by 6 percent for the year 2018.
The self-insuring insurance plan rests on the financial viability of the city.
In 2013 things were getting tight, only two years after the big flood that did big damage to the city, and the insurance fund that had contained about $16 million a few years before had dwindled to about $100,000, city leaders said at the time. If that fund had dipped into red ink, the city would have had to find money elsewhere in its budget, as in residents’ budgets..
The reason for the issue back then was in part several years of heavy claims from $130,000 to $200,000, and 2013 already had seen more than $130,000 in employees’ health claims, city leaders told the Capital Journal at the time. And generally, nationwide, health insurance costs were going up by double digits for a few years.
In recent years, both the city and Hughes County officials have said that the amount of health insurance claims from employees has been lower as have been general increases in health insurance costs.
Meanwhile, the cost to city employees for dental insurance will not change in 2020, Gronlund said.
“A 2 percent increase and no increase for dental insurance is great,” Mayor Steve Harding said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We have had a good year, which is great.”
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff moved to approve the increase and the the vote was 5-0 fer it.
In a not-unrelated note, during remarks after the business of the Commission short pre-Thanksgiving meeting was completed, Mehlhaff gave a big thanks to the Helmsley Charitable Trust which recently donated 10 of the newest Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pierre Police Department, the latest in helping emergency responders help better from the git-go anyone having critical heart problems.
The gift includes training and technology that, as well as the newest defib packs, allows first-responders to have the latest info on the specific problem coming to them via emails as they approach a scene.
And Pierre has proof it works, and fast, in more ways than one, according to Mehlhaff.
“Within 24 hours” of the Pierre police receiving the new AEDs, one of the devices was used on an unconscious person in need of one, Mehlhaff said. “So it truly is a lifesaving donation.”
