The Pierre City Commission did a new thing on Tuesday, Nov. 19: sold a residential lot lost by the private owners for unpaid taxes in a sealed bid process to a developer who plans to put a new house on the lot in a neighborhood near downtown, and then sell it.
The deal is a big step on turning what was a blighted property with an old, unsafe, unlivable house back into a home whose owners will again be paying taxes.
Hughes County and the city cooperated on the project, when county officials in 2017 turned over the taken-for-unpaid-taxes lot with a dilapidated house to the city. The city razed the house, cleaned up the place, replatted it, an added an adjacent alley to spruce it up for sale.
The lot at 412 S. Brule St. is only a couple blocks and change from the old and now- empty City Hall building on Dakota Avenue.
The city put the 9,500-square-foot lot up for sealed bids last month.
City Engineer John Childs told the Commission that Damon Wheelhouse of Pierre bid $31,400, very close to the appraised value of $32,000 the city had obtained. A second party bid $8,600, Childs told the Commission. The commission voted 4-0 to sell the lot to Wheelhouse who was at the meeting on Tuesday. Commissioner Vona Johnson was absent.
Wheelhouse is part of a family-owned-and-operated plumbing and heating business in Pierre.
Childs said after the city pays itself for the work done to clean up what had been a “nuisance property” for years, there will be a net profit of $11,000 on the sale.
That $11,000 will be split between the three tax-assessing local government bodies that get property tax revenue in the city, and at about the same ratio as each entity gets in property taxes, Childs said. About 60 percent goes to the Pierre School District, and about 20 percent each to the city and to the county.
“The city has not collected any taxes on this (property) for a number of years,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga said. Getting it back on the tax rolls, off the list of nuisance properties and adding to the city’s bank of affordable houses, “it looks like everyone is a winner on this. Or at least we are making the best of a bad situation.”
Mayor Steve Harding expanded on Huizenga’s comments.
“This is the first time the city has done something like this,” Harding said, mentioning the sealed bid sales process. “So this is a success for the city and the county to get it back on the tax rolls .... We may consider trying to do things like this, taking a dilapidated property and provide an affordable lot in the community.”
