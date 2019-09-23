Pierre Concert Series continues strong - 2020 season starts Sept. 26

The Pierre Concert Series, now over 60 years old, started out having their nationally-renowned concert performers in the old Pierre city auditorium. “When the train went by, the entire building would shake. When the old 10 p.m. whistle would blow, it seemed to always be during the height of a performance,” said Joan Likness, former chair of the board of directors. “We had to use folding chairs with no padding,” added board member Day Breitag.
Now the annual Concert Series program uses the T.F. Riggs High School theatre — a modern facility with padded seating and bragged by performers to have one of the best acoustical layouts in the country. “Performers come prepared — with forethought and with equipment — to perform in a hall that has the usual or even bad acoustics. They are surprised. We even have a wonderful grand piano there, donated over five years ago by the Pierre Concert Series, that we have tuned before each performance,” said secretary Gail Lyngstad.
The Pierre Concert Series has reached out, to now share a ‘reciprocity’ standing with surrounding communities. If a concert performance graces the halls of Pierre, Redfield, Gettysburg, Huron or Mitchell, then a patron with a season pass can go to that performance on that pass. “We bring in individual performers and groups that they don’t, and they bring in performers that we don’t,” said treasurer Nancy Thomsen.
“The talent level is what always gets me,” said Jim Mollison. He should know; his late wife, Susan, was a volunteer member of the Pierre Concert Series for many years. Her volunteerism, dedication and humbleness in working many years with the Pierre Concert Series is what prompted Jim to dedicate the first 2020 concert to her. And, for him to pay for the concert. The Series can not only have another remarkably talented show, but use their savings to improve next season’s quality of talent.
The “Harps and Chords” duo performs Thursday, Sept. 27, starting at 7:30 p.m. For the first time, starting this year, tickets can be purchased for a single concert for $25 per person. “But if there are two programs you want to go to — in the larger region — you might as well buy a season pass,” said Likness.
Over the years, the four or five performances per season have included different genres of music — vocal, instrumental, acapella. The music itself is also varied — from classical to country and from all decades. “Definitely family friendly,” said Breitag.
Come see the entire series season. Starting with the Sept. 26 one, the one dedicated to a quiet power behind the Pierre Concert Series.
