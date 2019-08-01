Pierre continuing to clear dead fish

This week sees continuing efforts begun last week by city crews in clearing dead lake herring from the waterfront shores of Pierre. Shown is Toby Stertz, a member of the city of Pierre’s park department, at the beginning of this week. For the second week in a row, employees are clearing dead lake herring from the city’s shorelines of the Missouri River. According to Brooke Bohnenkamp, Pierre’s communications manager, between this week (as of mid-day Thursday) and last week, the city has cleared nearly 100 gallons of the dead fish from the shoreline. “The team will be back at it again this afternoon,” said Bohnenkamp. Because of above-average water releases from the Oahe Dam, the fish are being forced through the tubes at such a great pressure a great many are being killed.

