The list of services offered by Flightfield Drone Services, LLC seems to be ever expanding since Pierre resident, David Fiala, started the company in 2021.
Two weeks ago, Fiala received a call from a Fort Pierre woman asking if he could help search for her missing dog, Ara.
Ara, a purebred boxer, was last seen on Feb. 13 running in the hills and bluffs on the southern edge of Fort Pierre.
The dog's owner, Jen Harrington, reached out to Fiala after multiple on-foot searches of the area had been unsuccessful.
Using a small, unmanned aircraft system mounted with a thermal sensor, Fiala scoured over 300 acres using different imagery in his search efforts. The search, from set up to landing, took Fiala 2.5 hours.
Unfortunately, Fiala found no trace of Ara, who had been missing for several days before he was called to join the search efforts.
Harrington had nothing but praise and appreciation for Flightfield Drone Services, LLC's efforts in trying to locate the missing dog, noting that she wished she would've called Fiala sooner.
In a Facebook post, Fiala said anyone missing a pet or livestock should call him immediately after the animal goes missing.
"Even if it's late in the evening, if I am available, I will conduct missions at night to search for lost pets," Fiala wrote. "Thermal cameras do not use light to work so they are just as effective at night. If not more effective."
Fiala is a certified thermographer through the Infrared Training Center and the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors.
The thermal sensor mounted on his drone has a temperature span of -40°F to 1022°F.
The company also provides aerial photography and videography services, which have been showcased in social media posts updating the progress of several major projects in the area, including construction of the Pierre/Fort Pierre bridge.
The aircraft mounted with a thermal sensor used in the missing dog search and recent video showing concrete being poured into a large container which is then lowered down to the water level and finally poured into part of the bridge's foundation.
Fiala's background in construction and surveying gave him a unique set of skills and experience that lend well to the services his business provides, especially home inspections.
"I do home inspections and roof inspections. Rather than having someone climb up on the roof you send a camera with zoom, or thermal camera," Fiala said.
The price of the drone equipped with a thermal sensor is Fiala's most expensive aircraft, costing a total of $35,000.
"There's not too many people around that have a drone like that with those capabilities. Typically those are saved for first responders," Fiala said, adding that the insurance coverage isn't cheap either.
"The Hughes County Emergency Management have an older version of what I have. They use it for search and rescue missions," he said.
Fiala's fleet also has large scale mapping capabilities.
Using fixed-winged drones, Fiala is able to create reliable data of real-world objects by creating 3D models and photos using a technique called photogrammetry.
The drone and imagery technology is growing all the time and Fiala does his best to keep up with the latest advancements.
"It's actually hard to keep up with," Fiala admitted. "It's growing all the time."
