On Tuesday, the Pierre City Commission unanimously approved a $175,000 lot purchase on Dakota Avenue and Chapelle Street from Hughes County, kicking off a plan for a significant development project in the city.
Mayor Steve Harding told the commission that the development would be a big step toward revitalizing downtown.
The project led by Sioux Falls-based Hegg Companies would include an 80-room hotel, 60-unit apartment building and mixed-use office and retail space between Sioux and Dakota avenues, with Highland Avenue running along the development's western edge. The project would also have a mix of surface and sub-surface parking to meet demands.
Hegg Companies told commissioners the project was a $30 million investment in Pierre.
The project is part of the city's development plan for the old city hall building and the property.
The City Commission held its last meeting in the 60-year-old city hall building on Dakota Avenue on July 31, 2018, before moving to the current City Hall building near Northridge Plaza. Since then, the city's old facility has acted as a training space for firefighters and law enforcement, with Pierre volunteer firefighters recently holding exercises on Feb. 10.
While Pierre's commissioners unanimously approved the lot purchase, Harding told the commission that Hughes County would need to approve the sale during their next meeting in two weeks. After that, the city would transfer the property to the Pierre Economic Development Corporation, which would then sell the property to Hegg.
This fall, Hegg Companies intends to begin clearing the development area, with vertical construction coming in late spring or early summer.
After the commission meeting, Hegg President and CEO Paul Hegg said the hospitality portion of the project would likely employ about 20-25 people. He said the company is hopeful that the labor market will improve once the hotel is ready to open its doors but said they had succeeded in meeting past demands.
"It has been increasing wages in order to be competitive, but it's going to be a challenging environment," Hegg said. "But when you got a new property, something that's a little sparkly and fun, you know, that draws people."
Hegg Companies began looking at the area about four years ago, but coronavirus pandemic impacts put the development on hold. Harding said he was excited to see it regaining traction.
Hegg Companies development and finance vice president Jared Vilhauer said the company hadn't established specific price points for the four-story apartment building's units.
"We aim to provide workforce housing for at least a component of this, but ultimately, the economics of the deal are going to drive the price point," Vilhauer said. "You know, certainly the upper floors are probably going to be lending themselves more to a luxury component that would command a higher rent."
He added they were still a long way off from determining the rents at the building.
Vilhauer said Hegg Companies is considering using some master lease agreements for businesses and organizations that might need to provide housing to meet their workforce demands, but he said such arrangements wouldn't account for the building's entire unit availability.
Hegg Companies' initial plan called for only a hotel and strip mall at the site, but Vilhauer said the plans expanded to include the apartments and mixed-use office space.
"It's really just traditional office space," Hegg Construction President Wade Behm said. "There's potential for above the office space to also be a living component — potentially condos in that building as well. So, truly a mixed-use building."
Hegg said the company focuses on Marriott and Hilton brands for its hotels, but the project is leaning toward a Marriott franchise for the Pierre development.
The company also received preliminary approval for a Starbucks location with a drive-thru at the site.
Hegg said the hotel wouldn't include a restaurant and added that he would rather see guests utilize existing restaurant operators in the area.
The city's next steps will include vacating Chapelle Street from Sioux Avenue to Dakota Avenue once its purchase of the county property at 302 E. Dakota Ave. closes. The commission's unanimous approval of the $175,000 purchase included a closing date before June 30.
As for the old city hall building, Harding said there might still be some opportunity for more firefighter and law enforcement training in the facility before it's demolished.
"We've actually talked about that in this whole conversation and development," he said. "You know law enforcement and fire department have used that building for training. So, it'll be missed, I think because it's really provided a great avenue for them. But we'd make it available until the property transfer from the city to (PEDCO) and then the transfer to the Hegg company. Then that would be their decision. As Wade pointed out, you know, that building would probably come down sooner rather than later."
