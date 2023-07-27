For Luke Schuetzle, writing and acting close to home become more potent when they touch what’s happening far away.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Schuetzle began to write the screenplay for a film focusing on Ukrainian soldiers in World War II.
The planned title is "25! Ukraine," commemorating a group of 25 Ukrainian soldiers.
“It’s based on a true story,” Schuetzle said on a recent morning in the midst of a filming session in Pierre. “A small group (of Ukrainian soldiers) was charged with stopping this big German force from taking their position” in what was then the Soviet Union.
Schuetzle, referring to events surrounding the Battle of Kursk in 1943, explained some of his motivation for writing the screenplay. Kursk is about 70 miles east of Ukraine today, a place where Ukrainian and Soviet soldiers fought together during the war. Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union in 1943.
Writing about Ukrainian soldiers in the last century, Schuetzle suggested, could nourish an understanding of the struggles they face today.
“I think sometimes when you have big things happening in the world you want to use your talent to do something to help,” he said. “For me trying to tell a story, to encourage others or give them a message, is important. This is something that may help people deal with what’s happening in our world.”
Schuetzle runs Schuetzle Company Productions with his wife, Trinity Schuetzle. The two live in Pierre, the city where he grew up.
The company has been involved in the making of about 20 films, including several in Pierre and the surrounding areas. Trinity said filming for the current project will continue for several months, including in Colorado and Indiana. The film's release is planned for next summer.
Trinity mentioned theaters, Blu-ray, DVD and streaming as the planned modes of delivery.
As for the film itself, Schuetzle said the narrative allows the audience to get to know the characters before depicting the time right before the Battle of Kursk begins. He said he’s filming it in the mode of a Western.
“South Dakota’s very similar to Ukraine in some aspects,” he said. “I really wanted it to have it play in more of a western style so I could give a nod to my world and their world.”
The open prairie of this region, he said, resembles what are called the steppes in Eastern Europe, or long stretches of grassy flatlands. He said he’d watched movies filmed in Eastern Europe that looked as if they were filmed out on the South Dakota prairie.
The film includes horses, and for that Stanley Schultz, of Redfield, South Dakota, is playing a key role.
“I supply horses for the actors and for the scenes that they’re needing, and I help supervise additional riders and horses,” said Schultz, who runs the family company Schultz Wrangling.
He’s been doing horse wrangling, he said, since about 2006. He works to match horses with actors, depending on their abilities, and he also supplies a whole range of wagons for films.
“The largest share of actors are not experienced riders at all,” he said, and so instruction becomes paramount.
“We just start from the very basics of getting on a horse, moving the horse around and then relaxing and being able to control the horse,” he said. “Some have a lot of natural ability, and others have no ability. Athleticism is a big plus.”
Schultz said he’s worked in the film industry since he portrayed a cavalry officer in “Dances With Wolves,” filmed mostly in South Dakota and released in 1990. Schultz is also playing a wagon master in this current film.
A performer that Schultz said was particularly adept with the horses is Theresa Alvarado, who plays Tess in the film — a soldier who’s also a communications specialist.
“Tess has a very special connection with horses,” Alvarado said of her character. “You’ll see her having this spiritual moment with horses, and that’s where she feels safest.”
Alvarado, who rides horses herself, shares Tess’s feelings.
“I feel, just myself as Theresa, so calm with a horse and almost protected,” she said. “And I think Tess feels the same way.”
Aaron Courteau, also from St. Paul, experiences a different sort of relationship with Alexi, the character he plays in the film. Alexi is a Soviet soldier who at first treats the Ukrainian soldiers with great cruelty.
“There are aspects of what I do (as Alexi) that are completely not me,” Couteau said. “There’s a glee in my eye about raining down punishment and hurt. There is an utter lack of consideration about what anybody else thinks. Quite frankly, that is exactly the opposite of who I am in real life.”
Eventually, Courteau said, Alexi’s character evolves.
Courteau said his first feature film opportunity was playing the character Pvt. Frankie Califano in “Memorial Day,” released in 2012. He also played Will Martin in the 2014 film, “To Say Goodbye.” The character Will Martin’s wife dies by suicide in the film.
“I played a husband and father who very unexpectedly becomes a widower with two young girls,” Courteau said.
That film touched Courteau on deeply personal levels and nourished his desire to perform well. He noted that his best friend died by suicide, and he also experienced the death of his father at a young age.
Courteau also mentioned “Come Out Fighting (2022),” a film written and directed by Schuetzle.
“It was another World War II film, and it featured the first African American tank brigade in active duty,” he said. “We highlighted a story that isn’t told nearly enough in American history — the challenges that African American soldiers had in defense of our country, and freedom in general, to ironically go home to a country where they still weren’t free.”
About 120 people are performing in the film, including about 80 volunteers and about 20 people working on crew. Approximately 100 of the people are from the area — key contributors, Schuetzle said, in the film's creation.
Schuetzle said the film’s mix of small scenes of dialogue with expansive perspectives of the terrain creates a directing challenge — a kind of fusion of opposites. But he added that storytelling remains paramount.
“To me it’s always about the story and characters — the characters’ journey,” he said. “It is a challenge, but you can allow what’s happening around them to affect the characters so that helps with where you need them to go and what they do as characters.”
