The Pierre Fire Department is looking to add more volunteer firefighters to add to their roster. Currently, the department has 56 volunteer firefighters who are tasked with responding to over 200 calls per year.

Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said the recruitment efforts are not due to a shortage in volunteers per se, but are part of a perpetual effort to maintain volunteer numbers at ideal levels.

