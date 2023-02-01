The Pierre Fire Department is looking to add more volunteer firefighters to add to their roster. Currently, the department has 56 volunteer firefighters who are tasked with responding to over 200 calls per year.
Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said the recruitment efforts are not due to a shortage in volunteers per se, but are part of a perpetual effort to maintain volunteer numbers at ideal levels.
"Our numbers have always fluctuated. We've been as high in recent history as in the 60s and as low as in the 40s," Paul said.
Having more than 60 volunteer firefighters would be ideal, he said.
The application process is a simple one.
"It's just like applying for a job," Paul said.
After filling out and submitting a basic application form, potential recruits will be asked to come down to the station for an interview.
"The interview is also an opportunity for the person being interviewed to ask questions," Paul said. "From there we'll decide if it's a right fit. If everything works out in that process, the next step is a background check then the medical physical."
The physical exam and background check costs are covered by the department.
Once an applicant passes those two hurdles and are deemed a good fit for the department, they'll be outfitted with their personal gear and equipment.
Each volunteer firefighter is issued gear that costs an average of $4,000 to $5,000, which includes a pager, a uniform and a fitted protective suit.
"We have most of that stuff on hand. We take it where we can find it," Paul said. "However, there are times where we don't have your fit and we have to order that in. It does cost a little bit of money to get each firefighter outfitted."
The department holds a certified firefighter course in late January. This year's course started Tuesday evening.
But anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can apply anytime.
"It's nice to get them on the front end of the certified firefighter training, but we don't necessarily have to start them on the front end of that," Paul said. "If they come on board in June, there are still plenty of things that they can train on at the department level. They just won't have that curriculum from the state."
The most essential requirement is to have a desire to serve and give back to your community, Paul said.
"You need to have a desire to do what firefighters do — it's not that difficult to get involved with it," he said. "We provide the training and guidance. We don't push you past your comfort level. It's not extremely difficult to get through the training process."
The department does operate under a set of membership bylaws, which require each volunteer firefighter to respond to at least 25 percent of all calls.
"Most people exceed that standard by quite a bit because it's not that difficult to maintain," Paul said, estimating that each volunteer would need to respond to one out of every four calls on average.
Volunteer firefighters also need to complete 40 hours of continued training per year.
"We offer just a lot of training in house and then not only here in the city of Pierre, but for people interested in visiting fire schools in the state, we cover those costs as well," Paul said.
For more information on becoming a volunteer firefighter with the Pierre Fire Department or to download an application, go to the department's page on the City of Pierre's website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.