The Pierre Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1:06 a.m. on Friday at the 2000 block of East Broadway Avenue and noted heavy smoke and fire showing from a single-story home.
Two residents -- a mother and four-month-old baby -- were home at the time of the fire. Smoke detectors alerted the occupants, who vacated before the fire intensified.
“When we first arrived on the incident, the garage was fully engulfed in fire and was moving into the home,” Fire Chief Ian Paul said. “We were able to extinguish most of the blaze on the outside of the structure and then transitioned to an interior attack through the front door.”
The home suffered major fire damage to the single-stall attached garage and moderate smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home.
“No injuries to occupants or first responders,” Paul said. “Minor damage from radiant heat to the adjacent property to the east. This home was evacuated. Total of seven fire trucks and approximately 25 firefighters. A neighbor noted the fire and called it in. The occupants were alerted by smoke alarms shortly after and evacuated.”
A calico kitten escaped during the fire and is still missing.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours. The fire's cause is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.