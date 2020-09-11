Anytime Fitness in Pierre had two special guests come in around 7-8 a.m. the morning of Friday, Sept. 11 (9/11).
In full firefighter gear, Geritt Tronvold and Wyatt Trautman exercised on the stair climbers. Both men are members of the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department.
“These gentlemen came to the gym this morning to climb the twin towers in honor of our first responders. What an incredible community we have,” stated the gymnasium’s website. “A day of remembrance for those who lost their lives, and for those who gave their lives. We remember. Thank you Geritt Tronvold and Wyatt Trautman.”
“We both joined the gym recently. We both wanted to do the steps for 9/11, but couldn’t before,” Tronvold said. “We thought it was the least we could do. Every year on 9/11 first responders from across the country do something similar. We just wanted to do our thing; didn’t think it would get so much traction.”
“We’ve been friends for years; and both on the fire department,” Trautman said. “It’s a great way to memorialize what happened; we don’t want to forget. We made a point of getting up early before work this year. We appreciate everyone for supporting the fire department. I love what we do. Everyone needs a firefighter. I believe Geritt and I, and maybe other fellow firefighters, will do something similar next year.”
“Wyatt and I have known each other for 17 years. I was his best man, and he’s going to be my best man tomorrow. I’d say we are more like brothers at this point,” Tronvold said.
“I remember when 9/11 happened,” Trautman said. “I was in kindergarten. My grandpa picked me up early, not at noon. I usually watched cartoons after school, but my parents wouldn’t let me change the channel. It was something very important.”
According to national records, the World Trade Center's Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2,071 steps. Though quite the honor in remembrance of the people who died on that date, the idea of climbing 110 floors - in real life or on such things as gymnastic equipment - is not new. People in many walks of life, but especially first responders, have been performing this tribute across the nation since 9/11.
As a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, 2,977 people died, 19 hijackers committed murder/suicide, and more than 6,000 others were injured. Included in these deaths were 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. More than 90 countries lost citizens in the attacks.
