Pierre firefighters put out a multi-vehicle fire behind G&N Construction on Tuesday after responding to the 1200 block of Sioux Avenue.
Pierre Fire Department Chief Ian Paul was on site for the call.
"Upon arrival, we noted that there were two dump trucks burning, a flatbed trailer and a 53-foot semi-trailer that was burning," he said. "It was producing a very heavy column of black smoke, so we did shut down Sioux Avenue in front of the fire area because we have firefighters working in that area along with fire lines."
Paul said he didn't know precisely how long it took to get the fire under control as the call was still in progress, but he noted crews put out the fire quickly. He said Sioux Avenue would remain closed in front of the fire area while crews continue monitoring the site and ensuring the fire remains extinguished.
"Firefighters were able to get on the fire and start dousing it fairly quickly," Paul said. "The semi-trailer was full of Styrofoam, and so that really contributed to the thick cloud of black smoke that some of the public was able to see driving by. Once we got water on it, we were able to cool it down fairly quickly."
About 30 firefighters responded to the call. Paul said operations should wrap up around 4:30-5 p.m.
"The vehicles were in close proximity to each other -- one just lit up after the other with the big flames right there," he said. "We don't see a lot of multi-vehicle fires, but we've seen them in the past."
Paul said firefighters are still looking into the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.