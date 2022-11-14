Governor senior receiver Jack Merkwan’s mother, Jenny, found football is a way of life, and she wouldn’t have it any other way after Pierre beat Tea Area 35-20 on Saturday.
“We really don’t know anything different,” Jenny, 51, said after Pierre won its sixth straight 11AA state title in Vermillion.
“That’s what we live for,” she continued. “That’s what we choose and we wouldn’t choose any differently.”
Her husband Trent, played for the Governors, graduating in 1989. Their son Beau, a fifth-grader, also plays football.
Jessica Lewis, the wife of Governors Assistant Coach Shawn Lewis and mother of junior running back and linebacker Trey Lewis, shares a similar feeling about Pierre football.
A client services assistant for Reinke Gray Wealth Management, Jessica Lewis, 38, commends the coaches for their commitments.
“I think the coaches have done a phenomenal job at building a program, not just in the football season — it’s year round,” Jessica said. “In the summer, they are constantly working with them. These boys are constantly competing on a high level.”
As a parent, she said she’s always nervous when her son is playing.
“It’s your son and you want him to do well and perform well,” Jessica said.
With Pierre leading 21-20 at the half, Jessica said she was confident that the Governors would win.
“I truly feel like they were just trying to get in their groove,” she said. “Our defense was awesome in the second half. Someone lit a fire under their butts.”
Jack Merkwan hauled in eight receptions for a title game-record 234 yards and two scores. He also set a new school record for receptions. Merkwan and senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz connected for a 91-yard score on the opening drive of the game.
“Jack has caught that ball (from Kienholz) how many million times,” Jenny said. “They look at each other and Lincoln knows where Jack’s going. That’s how well they are in tune with each other.”
Pierre resident Roger Hanson, whose son Andrew played quarterback for Pierre before graduating in 2002 and is now a chiropractor in Denver, said the Governors are “the best team in the state, hands down.”
“They’re just a great group of kids that play hard every game,” Hanson said. “They’re coached well, they were on a mission and they came out on top.”
“The kid playing quarterback (Kienholz) is the best in the state,” he continued. “He refuses to lose. Because of him and the kids who have his back….he’s got great support, defense and receivers, he makes the team tick.”
Superintendent Kelly Glodt called the game “unbelievable.”
“It’s pretty rewarding having such a great tradition,” Glodt said. “I give the credit to the coaches, the kids and the parents. The green wave showed up and nearly filled half of the dome.”
“The crowd is always amazing and what I really think we should be proud of is how our kids play with class,” he added.
Retired state Trooper John Broers, 50, felt a little uneasy at the half with Pierre ahead by only one point.
“I’d rather be up 30 points,” Broers, whose son Kasey is a senior on the team, said.
For Debbie Carpenter, 68, and her husband, Lynn, 70, attending their grandson Josh Rydberg’s final high school football game was bittersweet. The Harrisburg couple has been watching Rydberg, a Pierre senior, play football since he was in second or third grade.
“We’re always his biggest fans,” Lynn said. “It’s a great thing to see him play in his final game for the championship. Not everyone gets to do this.”
The couple’s son and Rydberg’s uncle flew in from Arizona to watch the game.
Shiloh McGruder, a captain in the U.S. Army stationed in Fort Polk, Louisiana, also flew in for the game to watch his cousin, Austyn Langdeau, a junior Pierre defensive lineman. McGruder graduated from University of South Dakota.
McGruder’s parents, Dave and Marlene McGruder, graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1980 and 1983, respectively. The couple now lives in Watertown.
“We came here to watch the Governors in this historic event of making it to the championship game,” Dave said.
Riggs freshmen and best friends Becky Spitzer and Gwen Richter were thrilled about attending the game.
“I came last year and had a lot of fun,” Spitzer said. “I love to watch football with the student body.”
The 14-year-old traveled to the game with Richter’s parents, Erik and Ashlie Richter and younger sister, Jaclyn Richter.
I just thought it would be a fun experience,” Gwen said. “I missed out last year.”
Randy Kaczor and his son, Austin, of O’Neill, Nebraska, drove the two hours to Vermillion to see Randy Kaczor’s nephew, Josh Switzer, play. They had only seen him play online.
“This is his senior year, his last go,” Randy said.
Dressed in Pierre green, the Kaczors found Governor T-shirts in a pawn shop in Vermillion prior to the game.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.