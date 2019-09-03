Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation distributes $14,730 in grants

Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation gives grants to local nonprofits. From left: Roger Novotny, 2019 Foundation president; Deb Schiefelbein, Verendrye Museum; Sue Glodt, Pierre-Fort Pierre Head Start; Brenda Manning, Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue; Pat Duffy, Community Youth Involved Center; Carmen McGee, Dakota Western Heritage Festival; Marty Nowak, Izaak Walton/Sunshine Chapter; Willie Cowan, Dakota Western Heritage Festival; John Henderson, Izaak Walton/Sunshine Chapter; and Becky Burke, Pierre/Fort Pierre Community Foundation board member.

The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation has distributed $14,730 in 2019 grants to community organizations doing work for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.

The foundation has now given back nearly $400,000 to non-profit organizations and programs.

“This year’s distributions from our local community foundation demonstrate the importance of sdcommunityfoundation.orgmaintaining a healthy fund that will make our communities a great place to live and work,” said Roger Novotny, president of the foundation. “It is important for all residents to consider our local foundation when making their donations each year.”

Donations to the foundation can be made by sending a check to the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) and specifying that the donation is for the local foundation.

This year, seven organizations benefit from the foundation. They include:

  • Community Youth Involved Inc. - $3,500
  • Dakota Western Heritage Festival - $3,000
  • Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue - $2,030
  • Izaak Walton League of America-Sunshine Chapter - $2,000
  • Oahe Child Development Center, Inc. $2,000
  • Verendrye Museum, Inc. - $2,000
  • Canvasback Art Club - $200

The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation is a permanent endowment with SDCF and is managed by a local board of directors. Current directors include 2019-2020 President Brett Koenecke, outgoing president Roger Novotny, Becky Burke and Sandy Zinter.

With careful investment, the fund will continue to grow and enhance the quality of life in the local area forever. This fund is one of 80 community savings accounts in partnership with SDCF.

Since 1987, the Foundation has helped people reach their philanthropic goals and strengthened communities across the state. Today, SDCF manages assets of over $330 million and has granted over $18.8 million in 2018.

To learn more about SDCF, visit SDCommunityFoundation.org or call 800-888-1842.

For more information, or to contribute to help the fund grow, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/csa/pierre-ft-pierre-area-community-foundation/ or mail to Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation, PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501.

