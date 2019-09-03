The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation has distributed $14,730 in 2019 grants to community organizations doing work for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.

The foundation has now given back nearly $400,000 to nonprofit organizations and programs.

“This year’s distributions from our local community foundation demonstrate the importance of

maintaining a healthy fund that will make our communities a great place to live and work,” said Roger Novotny, president of the foundation. “It is important for all residents to consider our local foundation when making their donations each year.”

Donations to the foundation can be made by sending a check to the South Dakota Community Foundation and specifying that the donation is for the local foundation.

This year, seven organizations benefit from the foundation. They include:

Community Youth Involved Inc. - $3,500

Dakota Western Heritage Festival - $3,000

Hopeless to Homes Animal Rescue - $2,030

Izaak Walton League of America-Sunshine Chapter - $2,000

Oahe Child Development Center, Inc. $2,000

Verendrye Museum, Inc. - $2,000

Canvasback Art Club - $200

The Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation is a permanent endowment with the South Dakota Community Foundation and is managed by a local board of directors. Current directors include 2019-2020 President Brett Koenecke, outgoing president Roger Novotny, Becky Burke and Sandy Zinter.

With careful investment, the fund will continue to grow and enhance the quality of life in the local area forever. This fund is one of 80 community savings accounts in partnership with SDCF. Since 1987, the Foundation has helped people reach their philanthropic goals and strengthened communities across the state. Today, SDCF manages assets of over $330 million and has granted over $18.8 million in 2018.

To learn more about SDCF, visit SDCommunityFoundation.org or call 800-888-1842. For more information, or to contribute to help the fund grow, visit https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/csa/pierre-ft-pierre-area-community-

foundation/ or mail to Pierre/Fort Pierre Area Community Foundation, PO Box

296, Pierre, SD 57501.

Tags

Load comments