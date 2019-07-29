U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentenced David Foster to 57 months in prison on Monday in Pierre based on his guilty plea to possessing child pornography as two dozen family members and friends watched.
Foster, who is 36, has been in the Hughes County Jail since his May 1 guilty plea. He wore orange-striped jail clothes and a bushy beard into federal court, escorted by deputy U.S. marshals.
A 2002 graduate of Stanley County High School in Fort Pierre where his parents live, Foster has been working with his family’s property rental business for several years.
The firm owns the venerable St. Charles Hotel, which has commercial space and apartments, the Governor’s Inn hotel, other downtown commercial buildings, apartment buildings and storage units in Pierre and Fort Pierre.
Last year, the company’s filings with the state were changed so David Foster no longer was the registered agent.
The family’s friends in court Monday included business and civic leaders from Pierre and Fort Pierre.
When first arrested, Foster faced up to 40 years in federal prison.
On Jan. 17, 2018, a grand jury indicted him on a count charging that from Oct. 5, 2016 until May 4, 2017 he received and distributed child pornography and a second count of possessing 4,700 images of child porn during that same period, Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
He struck a deal with the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Morley, in April 2019, pleading guilty on May 1 to the possession charge; Morley dropped the other count.
Part of the plea agreement was that Judge Lange would look at a sentencing range of 57 to 71 months.
On Monday, his attorney, Ellery Grey of Rapid City, asked Lange to give Foster less than 57 months, saying he had a good support system, was remorseful and would do well on probation and get counseling.
“Words cannot describe how sorry I am,” Foster told Judge Lange in a short statement before sentencing. “The fact that my actions have caused pain to others is shame and guilt I will carry for the rest of my life. “
He referred to his family and the effects of his crimes on them, alluding to a possible sentence involving probation rather than prison.
“I have to make better decisions and I will.”
Morley asked Lange to sentence Foster to 71 months, citing the fact that his child porn images focused on girls 8 to 12 years old.
For about a half hour on Monday, Morley read statements from victims, the people who were children seen being sexually assaulted in some of the 4,700 images of pornography Foster had on his cell phone and computer.
Now adults represented in most cases by attorneys, the victims wrote that the idea of people such Foster “taking pleasure,” in viewing their sexual assaults from years ago haunts them.
At least 10 of the victims listed in court documents as Foster’s victims were also listed, with the same pseudonyms, in the recent sentencing in the same courtroom before Lange of Amin Ricker for child pornography possession and the actual sexual abuse by Ricker of two young girls in Texas.
Judge Lange referred to Ricker’s case when sentencing Foster.
At Foster’s plea change hearing on May 1, restitution of $127,500 was part of the deal he agreed to. On May 1, Foster turned in a check for $120,000 of restitution toward 17 victimes listed in court documents.
The check came from the family business, Foster Rentals.
A check for the remaining $7,500 was made out , ready to be turned into the court on Monday, Foster’s attorney, Grey, told Judge Lange.
Prosecutor Morley told Lange on Monday that one more victim with a restitution request of $3,000 should be added to the list, and Judge Lange so ordered, bringing the total restitution to $130,500.
Grey said Foster would pay the added $3,000 in “short order.”
Morley said a 19th victim identified in the pornography Foster possessed also asked to have a victim statement read in court, but did not asked for any financial restitution.
Foster’s parents and his sister were in court, along with about 22 other supporters who filled three and a half pews in the courtroom.
In a separate sentencing hearing held just before Foster’s on Monday, Lange commended that defendant’s five family members for showing up, saying that in most sentencing hearings in federal court in Pierre, nobody from the defendant’s family appears.
Although Foster had a plea deal, he could have been sentenced still to the maximum 20 years.
He received credit for accepting responsibility, including pleading guilty.
The defense recently made a motion asking Lange to grant Foster a variance, to go below the sentencing range, based on the expert opinion of Dr. Dewey Ertz, a clinical psychologist from Rapid City hired by the defense to evaluate Foster.
During the hearing on Monday, Ertz testified via TV hookup, with Grey and Morley questioning him.
Ertz said Foster would do well “back in the community,” with treatment and counseling which would aid in his rehabilitation, making it quicker and better than rehabilitation he is likely to receive in federal prison.
Grey said Foster had no criminal record. A charge several years ago in Rapid City that he made inappropriate sexual contact with the daughter of his then-girlfriend, was quashed by a hung jury after a trial.
After the 105-minute hearing on Monday, Foster was taken by deputy U.S. marshals back to the Hughes County Jail to await transfer to a federal prison.
Federal prison inmates receive 54 days per year of time off their sentence, which could amount to about 257 days for Foster, meaning he likely will serve about four years in prison.
He will have five years of supervised probation after prison and must register as a sex offender, Lange told him.
Foster did not look at his family and friends as marshals took him out of the courtroom.
