Pierre saw a record snowfall on Wednesday, Oct. 21: 1.1-inch, the most on an Oct. 21 since 0.4-inch of snow fell here in 1898. That’s according to the National Weather Service records, said Aaron Dye of the NWS office in Aberdeen.
Some dates n the calendar, even this late in October, just by the luck of the draw have never had a big snowfall recorded, Dye said.
The weather service records for Pierre regarding temperature and snowfall go back to 1892.
The weather service’s official-if-volunteer snow-measurer-guy does it at 7 a.m., each day. He then has to figure how much of the snow fell before midnight and how much after, to keep the records discrete for each 24-hour day, midnight to midnight, Dye said.
For example, at 7 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, the volunteer observer measured 2.6-inches of snow in his yard, fallen since 7 a.m., Oct. 21.
He then decided, using his experience and expertise, that 1.1-inch of it fell before midnight Wednesday.
The snow began falling in Pierre about 7 a.m., Wednesday and kept on until about 2 p.m., Thursday, in Pierre.
It appeared to at least one observer that about 2 inches of wet, heavy snow fell in Pierre from about 7 a.m., Thursday to about noon, Thursday, based on one car’s collection.
So maybe the total snowfall from early Wednesday to Thursday afternoon was around 4 inches. But since it was melting fairly regularly during much of those three dozen hours, and rain and sleet also fell, it’s difficult to measure total precipitation as well as the total snow fall.
It’s going to be wintery for a few days, including as cold as 15 degrees by Saturday morning with 4-6 inches of snow expected to fall on Saturday in Pierre and Fort Pierre, Dye said.
The high temperatures over the weekend are going to get only into the mid-20s, he said. By early Tuesday morning, it will be only 8 degrees in Pierre, according to the weather service's forecast as of Thursday, Dye said.
So more records might fall in Pierre and environs soon in the temperature category, he said.
But there’s this: by Thursday, Oct. 29, the temperatures should be back into the 45-47 degrees range for highs, he said.
Northwest South Dakota — think Faith, Buffalo, Eagle Butte — likely will see 7-10 inches of snow this weekend, Dye said.
Here's the weather service's forecast for the week ahead in Pierre:
Thursday afternoon, Oct. 22: A chance of snow. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night/early Friday: A chance of snow, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday night/Saturday morning: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then snow likely after 2 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. East-southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday night/early Sunday: Snow. Low around 18. East northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night/early Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday night/early Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday night/early Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.