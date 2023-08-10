Gallery
Buy Now

Katie Dwyer and Randall Royer watch over the Short Grass Arts Council's gallery at the St. Charles Hotel in April 2022.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

This year’s Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Benefit Concert may carry particular appeal for a younger audience, with 17-year-old Rowan Grace as the featured performer and local musician Katie Dwyer opening the concert.

But the musical pull doesn't have to stop with the young.

Benefit Poster

All of the proceeds for Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis's benefit concert go to local scholarships.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments