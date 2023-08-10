This year’s Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Benefit Concert may carry particular appeal for a younger audience, with 17-year-old Rowan Grace as the featured performer and local musician Katie Dwyer opening the concert.
But the musical pull doesn't have to stop with the young.
“Rowan Grace is going to appeal to all age demographics, especially college-type demographics,” said Kevin Larsen, vice president of Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis.
Tickets cost $20, and Larsen said all of the proceeds go to the local Kiwanis chapter’s scholarship program. The concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. on September 15 at T.F. Riggs Theater.
“Every dollar goes directly to scholarships for graduating high school seniors so they can go to a technical school or an accredited college,” Larsen said.
More than $10,000 was raised for scholarships last year, Larsen said, from the concert, the Club’s Pancake Feed and individual donations.
Larsen said Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis has been active in other areas, too, including service in the Meals on Wheels program. It's also among the local organizations that have helped with meal-serving and preparation at the Southeast Pierre Community Center banquet.
Larsen said Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis has also made a number of donations to community organizations and projects, including — about 100 years ago — a large donation for the old community swimming pool that’s now in the process of being replaced.
Larsen said he’s served as a member of Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis for four years, including one as vice president.
“That doesn’t compare to a lot of members, though,” he said.
He mentioned James Hansen, who served in many positions within the state of South Dakota, including secretary for the Department of Education & Cultural Affairs. Hansen died in July.
Larsen said Hansen was a member of Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis for more than 50 years.
As for the concert, Larsen said Rowan Grace is likely to connect with people from “kindergarten to 102.”
“She might perform a cover for a song by ABBA — a band from the ’70s — and then she might perform a song she just wrote," he said.
Grace, from Rapid City, has competed on the national show "The Voice" and has been garnering growing accolades.
Dwyer, a renowned local musician, brings an energy of her own. Dwyer has taken her acoustic singing and playing to various venues, including restaurants, in the area.
“Being in a theater does make a difference because it’s automatically a listening atmosphere,” she said, noting that in some places musicians tend to create a kind of background music. “I’m expecting to be listened to more intently, so I will probably do a little more storytelling around the meaning of my songs. And I will also play more of my original music.”
Dwyer is working on an album slated to come out in the fall.
Larsen said concert tickets are currently available at local banks and also from Kiwanis members.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.