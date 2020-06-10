Unlike most large cities in South Dakota, Pierre’s city sales tax revenues are higher this year when compared to this time last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Steve Harding said Tuesday.
Harding said state figures show Fort Pierre and Aberdeen also increased revenues in April compared to the same time in 2019.
“But if you look at other Class 1 municipalities (larger cities such as Aberdeen and Pierre and 15 others with more than 5,000 people), their sales tax revenue were down,” Harding said Tuesday at the city commission’s weekly meeting.
Harding announced during those remarks that the city’s enforcement ordinance implemented two months ago ran out this wee. He doesn’t plan to continue it. The city’s ordinance asked businesses to observe the state and federal recommendations of keeping “social distance” of at least 6 feet for non-family groups and other hygiene practices. The ordinance passed two months ago allowed city officials to take steps if a business was not observing those standards.
Sioux Falls in April restricted restaurants and bars from having more than 10 patrons at a time; then relaxed that rule slightly in May.
According to figures from Pierre City Finance Officer Twila Hight, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 5.2% through May, compared with the first five months of 2019.
This year, from January through May, the city collected $3,459,165 in sales taxes, up 5.19% from $3,288,396 for the first five months in 2019, according to figures provided by Hight.
In April, city sales tax revenues were up 2.54% over April 2019, to $691,574.
In fact, in four of the five months this year, sales tax revenues have been higher than any corresponding months in 2017, 2018 or 2019, according to Hight’s figures. Only in January, before the pandemic and response to it really began, were sales tax collections lower than another January recently: In 2018, January sale tax collections were $829,864 in Pierre, higher than January 2020’s $816,148, which was higher than January 2017 ($799,557) and January 2019 (757,075).
Hight said Fort Pierre’s sales tax collections were up 15.32% in the first five months of the year, based on state data.
Aberdeen showed a strong increase, too, of 9.4% in sales tax revenues in the first five months of the year compared to January-May in 2019, Hight said.
Most of the other “Class 1 municipalities” with 5,000 or more people showed smaller increases so far in 2020, Hight said.
Some, such as Brookings, showed sizable declines. With South Dakota State University out for months, Brookings is down 4.85% in sales tax collections so far this year, down a whopping 20.91% for the month of May, according to figures form Hight.
Huron, Mitchell, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Watertown and Yankton each showed negative changes in sales tax revenues reported in May.
Looking at a slightly different measure or period, perhaps, Fort Pierre’s Finance Office Roxanne Heezen said sales tax revenue for the first five months of the year, reported in May, was up 14.4%..
The city collected $1.22 million in sales taxes in 2019, and has seen steady increases for the most part each year, Heezen said.
She figures the perhaps surprising increase this year over last in the wake of the pandemic likely is grocery shopping at Lynn’s Dakotamart from the kind of shopping the pandemic seemed to boost in near-panic buying at times.
Heezen also pointed out that with schools out, families probably found children looking for more to do and more to eat without school lunches.
And the new Casey’s convenience store and gas station “didn’t hurt,” Heezen said.
Harding said Pierre’s policy worked.
“I think it’s because we didn’t close any of our businesses and those other Class 1 Municipalities did,” Harding said. “I think that was the right decision, to give our retail businesses (the opportunity) to conduct business in a safe way, yet remain open.”
It kept people employed at the businesses, he said. “Look at our restaurants, they still served curbside. The ones I talked to said that really helped out. That was the right decision. I thank the Commission for supporting that.”
Harding said Tuesday the city’s ordinance giving city officials enforcement powers ended this week. “There were no citations given in that 61-day period. So to me, that tells me the business were comfortable with the ordinance we had in place and they were complying with it.”
The ordinance dictated restaurants would provide enough room so people could maintain the 6 feet of “social distance” federal officials recommended. Most restaurants shut down roughly half their booths and other seating, to keep groups of people apart.
Harding said he does not intend to ask the city commission to extend the enforcement ordinance any longer, at least right now.
“We have had 21 cases (of COVID-19 in the city),” Harding said. “Seventeen have recovered, so there are four active cases.”
“If we see a big spike in numbers of cases, or see people not observing social distances, or washing hands or wearing masks, we will bring another ordinance back,” Harding said.
“We can’t become complacent. We must continue to do the things we have been doing the past three months.”
