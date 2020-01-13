Pierre-Fort Pierre United Way names Maxwell Strategies as new leadership team

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Capital Area United Way has hired a local strategy and consulting company to lead the United Way.
The United Way has signed a contract with Maxwell Strategies of Fort Pierre to provide organizational leadership services for the local United Way. Maxwell Strategies will work with the United Way board to set and meet the organization’s goals.
“We think this is a good fit for the Capital Area United Way at this time because Maxwell Strategies can provide us additional resources that will benefit the Pierre-Fort Pierre community and our partner agencies,” said Dayna Hepper, board president United Way. “This is the first time we have hired a company to provide these services, and we are excited about the opportunities.”
Maxwell Strategies replaces former executive director Ashlee Rathbun who resigned to take a job in private business. Chris Maxwell, owner of Maxwell Strategies, said this is an exciting time for his company as well.
“We know how important the Capital Area United Way has been to this area and we want to help the organization move forward,” he said. “We know the United Way is more than just the yearly campaign. We want to help the public understand and share in the important work the United Way and its partners do.
The Capital Area United Way celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. The 2019-2020 fundraising campaign, with a goal of $621,100, is scheduled to be completed by the end of January. Donations are still welcomed. Money raised will go to the United Way’s 20 non-profit partner agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.